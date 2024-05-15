New survey results highlight nutritional quality of northern-grown soybeans

MANKATO, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey conducted by Northern Soy Marketing (NSM) during its “Understanding U.S. Soy Quality Seminars" in Vietnam and Indonesia reveals that traders and nutritionists agree on key factors that determine the quality of soybeans. The survey results emphasize the importance of northern-grown soybeans and their nutritional value.

The survey results indicate that while crude protein levels remain an important factor, survey respondents also prioritized other quality measures such as essential amino acid and energy levels. The survey also revealed that nearly half of the respondents would be willing to pay $5-10 more per metric ton (MT) for the extra digestible amino acids and energy found in U.S. soybean meal compared to Brazilian and Argentine meal.

"This preference stems from the understanding that there is generally an inverse relationship between the level of crude protein and essential amino acids in soy," said NSM Market Development Project Manager. "Soybeans and soybean meal with lower crude protein levels tend to have higher levels of essential amino acids, which is advantageous for livestock growth, as excess crude protein can lead to various issues."

“Excess crude protein results in higher water consumption, wet litter and downgrades in the carcasses from breast blisters and foot pad lesions,” said NSM poultry nutrition consultant Dr. Robert Swick, referring to poultry.

NSM issued the surveys to traders and livestock nutritionists during their trade missions in Vietnam and Indonesia this winter. The purpose of these missions was to build relationships and discuss the superior quality of U.S. soybeans and soybean meal with international feed mill executives, purchasers and nutritionists.

About NSM

Northern Soy Marketing (NSM), a farmer-led board formed by the soybean checkoff boards of Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, aims to raise awareness about the consistent, high-quality value of northern-grown soybeans.