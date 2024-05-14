Sunset Sinners Band Invite Three Million People to Music Video Shoot for "Two Beers" Song Launch

Sunset Sinners

Fast-growing band Sunset Sinners are filming a music video for their new single "Two Beers" - and everyone in the state of Kansas is invited to join the party!

Our live shows are always a blast, but filming the video for "Two Beers" on June 8 is going to be off the charts. Grab some friends, load up the truck, and get ready to raise some beers with us!” — Blake Blackim

SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sunset Sinners , one of the fastest rising Southern Rock & Country bands in the Midwest, are giving Kansas residents a chance to be part of music history. On June 8th at 3PM CT, the band will be filming the music video for their highly anticipated new single " Two Beers " - and everyone in the state of Kansas is invited to join the party!The massive music video shoot will be held at 2095 E Water Well Rd in Salina, KS. Entry is free for this huge event sponsored by Pestinger Distribution and Busch Light. All attendees must be 21+. Thousands of fans are expected to attend to celebrate the kick-off of the Sunset Sinners' biggest summer yet. Join the Facebook event."We can't wait to rock with all our fans in Salina next month," said Blake Blackim, drummer for the Sunset Sinners. "Our live shows are always a blast, but filming this new video is going to be off the charts. Grab some friends, load up the truck, and get ready to raise some beers with us!"Known for their fusion of Southern Rock, 70s Rock, and Red Dirt Country styles (dubbed "Whiskey Barrel Rock"), the Sunset Sinners have cultivated a fervent following across the Midwest. Their last music video "Always Time for One More Beer" amassed over 1 million views on Facebook alone. The band has shared stages with Lonestar, Stoney LaRue, Warrant, Quiet Riot and more.Winners of the JMA/Nashville Award for Best Southern/Country Rock Act, the Sunset Sinners are particularly passionate about supporting active military, veterans, and first responders through their music. Their high-energy live performances have earned them multiple awards.With beer generously provided by sponsors, the June 8th party in Salina is sure to be one for the books. Music fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot to be part of the official "Two Beers" music video!What: Sunset Sinners “Two Beers” Music Video ShootWhen: Saturday, June 8Time: 3PM CTWhere: 2095 E Water Well Rd, Salina, KS 67401Age: 21+Join the Facebook event.“Two Beers” drops on Friday, June 7. Get notified here.The band is available for interviews and media.

Sunset Sinners "Always Time for One More Beer" Official Music Video