Innovative Poster Series Amplifies NorCal Young Adults' Voices on Affordable Housing

NorCal Is Home poster with illustration of a student and quotes such as "There's not a lack of jobs; it's just a lack of housing."

NorCal Is Home poster with illustration of a handyman and quotes such as "My landlord [is] raising the rent... right now I'm just [living] out of my car"

Designed in collaboration with a Mt. Shasta artist, the "NorCal Is Home" poster series illuminates NorCal residents' perspectives on affordable housing.

Young adults in rural Northern California communities are especially affected by increasing rents, few if any available homes, a lack of livable wage jobs, and displacement from climate crises.”
— Tamar Antin
MOUNT SHASTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Critical Public Health at the Institute for Scientific Analysis announces the launch of a poster series, NorCal is Home, designed to amplify housing concerns raised by young adults who participated in studies that the center conducted with residents of rural Northern California communities. In an effort to make this research more accessible to a general audience, the poster series highlights findings from a scholarly paper (“An Exploration of Rural Housing Insecurity as a Public Health Problem in California's Rural Northern Counties”), which was recently published in the Journal of Community Health with center director Tamar Antin as lead author.

Designed in collaboration with Mount Shasta artist Baruch Inbar, the posters illustrate themes related to housing affordability, housing stability, and housing conditions in the context of rural NorCal communities, with an emphasis on study participants’ own words. The posters can be downloaded for free online, or viewed in person in local community spaces. Through engagement with the poster series, the NorCal is Home project aims to encourage dialogue and raise awareness about the challenges young adults face in securing stable, affordable, and safe housing in California’s rural northern communities.

"In the face of widespread awareness about the housing crisis in California cities, these studies draw attention to the reality that rural communities aren't immune,” said Antin. "Young adults in rural Northern California communities are especially affected by increasing rents, few if any available homes, a lack of livable wage jobs, and displacement from climate crises.”

For more information about the NorCal is Home project and to access the posters, please visit:
https://criticalpublichealth.org/norcal-is-home/
https://criticalpublichealth.org/norcal-is-home/nc-download-posters/

