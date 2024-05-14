Hofstra Receives Largest Multimillion Dollar Gift in History Towards Undergraduate Education
Alumnus Bequeaths $35 Million to Frank G. Zarb School of BusinessHEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles C. Frei, a Hofstra University alumnus from the Class of 1955, has bequeathed $35 million dollars to fund undergraduate scholarships for students in the Frank G. Zarb School of Business. This is the largest gift towards undergraduate education and the second largest gift in the history of the University.
Hofstra will endow Zarb scholarships in Mr. Frei’s name to support students in perpetuity beginning in the 2025-2026 academic year.
"We are deeply honored and profoundly grateful for the generosity of our distinguished alumnus Mr. Charles C Frei. This gift marks a transformative moment in Hofstra’s history and Mr. Frei’s legacy will shape the futures of countless students,” said President Susan Poser.
Frei, who passed away in October 2022, earned his BBA in marketing at Hofstra, where he was also a member of Gamma Rho Epsilon fraternity. A successful businessman, this gift expresses his gratitude to Hofstra for providing him with a well-rounded education.
“Mr. Frei’s generous gift solidifies the Frank G. Zarb School of Business as a global leader in business education. The Frei endowment will further empower our students with enhanced resources and opportunities, supporting their preparation as the next generation of business leaders and enabling them to pursue their academic and professional aspirations with greater ease and confidence,” said Janet Lenaghan, dean of the Zarb School of Business.
About Frank G. Zarb School of Business
The Zarb School is among an elite group of business schools that have earned dual AACSB accreditation in both business and accounting, with innovative programs nationally recognized by numerous organizations and publications including U.S. News & World Report, CEO Magazine and the Princeton Review. The School offers undergraduate majors and minors and graduate degree programs through five departments spanning all disciplines of business. Students develop critical thinking skills and learn to understand how business and society are often linked and interdependent. Degree programs and initiatives focus on the topics that affect today’s communities next door, nationally and abroad, including sustainability, entrepreneurship, finance, healthcare, big data, the role of women in business, and global leadership.
About Hofstra University
Hofstra University, founded in 1935, is a nationally ranked and recognized private university committed to preparing students for the challenges of tomorrow, in an environment that cultivates learning through the free and open exchange of ideas for the betterment of humankind. Students can choose from more than 175 undergraduate program options and 200 graduate program options in the liberal arts and sciences, education, health professions and human services, business, political science, engineering and computer science, performing arts, and more. With small classes led by accomplished faculty in cutting-edge facilities, Hofstra University educates students to embrace change and empowers them to become leaders in their communities and careers.
