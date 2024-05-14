Explore Valley View Glades on MDC naturalist-guided hike May 19

Body

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. -- A breathtaking vista . . . a sprawling open glade complex that features striking flower displays during spring and summer.

Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a naturalist-led Valley View Glades Trail Guided Hike this Sunday, May 19, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Valley View is located northwest of Hillsboro on Route B, between Highways 30 and 21 in Jefferson County.

“This is a chance to explore and learn about the unique and diverse ecosystems of Valley View Glades Natural Area guided by an MDC naturalist,” said Naturalist Sabrina Hansen. “The trail is a marked loop that runs 2.6 miles through the glade and an oak-hickory forest,” she said.

The 225-acre Valley View Glades Natural Area is part of a much larger complex of glades that extends eastward and beyond Hillsboro and Desoto, to Festus, then south into Ste. Genevieve County. Valley View is designated a Missouri Natural Area because the plants and animals there are similar to those found at the time of the first European settlement.

Hikers should note that the terrain is considered moderate with several uphill and downhill stretches and is not paved or ADA accessible. Participants should wear good hiking shoes or boots, dress for the weather, and bring enough water, a hat, and sunscreen, socks that cover the ankles, and bug spray. Trekking poles may be useful, and extra trekking poles will be available to use if desired.

There are no restrooms at the trailhead, and closest public restrooms are in the town of Hillsboro about 10 minutes away. For the comfort and safety of all hikers, participants are asked not to bring dogs. Children are welcome at guardian’s discretion. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by trusted adult.

The Valley View Glades Trail Guided Hike is a free program, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4up.

