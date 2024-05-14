Submit Release
EU Delegation to Ukraine invites everyone to attend Together We Act Fest in Kyiv on 25 May

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine invites all citizens and guests of Kyiv to the ‘Together We Act’ Fest, scheduled for 25 May.

The event is part of the Europe Day celebrations and the Delegation’s new communication campaign on EU support to civil society organisations and media – ‘Together We Act. Together We Are Europe’.

The programme includes open-air movies, creative workshops, a discussion panel on EU assistance and the role of civil society in paving the way to the EU, contests and activities for the whole family. Visitors will also be able to enjoy an art wall and photo zone.

The fest will take place from 13:00 to 19:00, at Mystetskyi Arsenal, 10–12 Lavrska St.

Entrance is free.

