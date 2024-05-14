CeDeFiAi Announces Partnership with Leading Crypto Projects

Kyiv, Ukraine, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeDeFiAi , a cutting-edge platform that merges the best aspects of CeFi and DeFi into a single versatile hub, streamlining access to complex financial tools, enthusiastically announces its strategic partnership with leading projects in the crypto sector:





EarnPark - a crypto investment platform that blends CeFi regulation and user protection with DeFi's decentralization. With algorithms and Web3 protocols, EarnPark offers up to 25% APY, providing an ideal platform for passive income and diversified investing.

PureFi - the ultimate decentralized compliance protocol for Web3. The PureFi Protocol enables dApps to maintain complete compliance with local and global regulations while preserving user anonymity and decentralization.

Cryptool.io - your all-in-one solution for managing cryptocurrency assets and investments. Cryptool.io streamlines portfolio management, fundraising, co-investing, and OTC trading, offering efficient, time-saving solutions for cryptocurrency investors and venture capitalists.

Blockscope - empowering users from all levels in blockchain analytics, compliance, and crypto forensics. Blockscope provides a suite of tools that simplify Web3 data, ensuring accessibility and actionable insights through intuitive visualization and easy-to-use APIs, tailored to client needs.



CeDeFiAi's Mission: To offer seamless and secure access by integrating CeFi and DeFi platforms into a unified, user-friendly interface. With intuitive design and advanced features, CeDeFiAi revolutionizes the cryptocurrency experience, making it approachable and efficient for both newcomers and seasoned investors.

The collaboration with these esteemed marketing partners launches an ambitious campaign, all aimed at boosting brand visibility, widening audience reach, and intensifying community interaction. This strategic partnership will roll out in three key phases: a press release, a series of AMA sessions, and joint social activities.

At the heart of this collaboration lies an extraordinary opportunity for users to win enticing rewards. Participants can partake in a variety of activities to qualify for these prizes.

Here’s how users can join:

- Keep an eye out for announcements on our official launch and detailed campaign information.

- Engage with our social media channels and take part in specially tailored activities.

- Adhere to the specific guidelines provided in our promotional materials to be eligible for rewards.

CeDeFiAi, alongside our distinguished partners, is excited to present users with the chance to secure appealing rewards through this initiative. Through a selection of engaging tasks and challenges, participants can win significant prizes and accolades.

Jump in with CeDeFiAi and our innovative partners as we embark on an exciting new project. Our mission is to enrich our community and redefine the boundaries of decentralized finance, offering novel opportunities for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the globe.

For cooperation and collaboration inquiries, please reach out to us at social(at)cdfi.ai.

https://cdfi.ai/

https://earnpark.com/

https://purefi.io/

https://cryptool.io/

https://www.blockscope.co/

