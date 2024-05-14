Mayor Bowser and Events DC Announce $3.5 Million Grant Program to Support Large Events that Bring More People to DC

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Events DC announced the launch of applications for the 2024 Large Events Grant Program. Managed by Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, the $3.5 million Large Events Grant Program will support the District’s cultural and economic vitality by providing grant funding to nonprofit organizations planning to host large events with more than 10,000 people in attendance.



“We can see and feel the energy people have for going to festivals and events right now, and there’s no city better at hosting and organizing large-scale events than Washington, DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “Through the Large Events Grant Program, we can support events that represent DC culture, bring more people together, and in turn support our local economy.”



Program funding can be used to support expenses associated with hosting the event, including government fees, venue rentals, security, labor costs, equipment, and other infrastructure costs. The application process will consider the economic benefits to the local community, which may be measured by the increase in hotel room nights, new jobs created, engagement with local businesses, additional tax revenue generated, the number of small businesses supported or promoted through the event and activation of parks or public spaces. This process also will consider the socio-economic benefits of the event, including highlighting, promoting, or celebrating the history and culture of communities in the District.



“Large events have been critical to the economic success of our city and showcasing Washington, DC as a world-class, family-friendly destination,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “This $3.5 million grant program will provide crucial support to nonprofit organizations and ensure we create unique experiences that result in jobs, economic impact and lasting memories for residents, tourists and guests. I look forward to partnering with organizations to ensure our economic vitality for years to come, highlight our incredible local culture and reinforce our position as a top destination.”



The grant program is funded by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development’s (DMPED) through a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program.



Applicants must be a nonprofit organization; produce an event in Washington, DC by September 30, 2025; and demonstrate their history of hosting large events, among other requirements. For more information, please visit Events DC’s Procurement Portal here.





