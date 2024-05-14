Louisiana Native and Industry Network Alum, Mary Risener, Shines in Award-Winning 'Here We Go Again
NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated The Industry Network alumna, Mary Risener, recently delivered a stunning performance in the award-winning film "Here We Go Again." This film, a sensation at the Oasis Film & Digital Media Fest, clinched awards for Best Cinematography, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Direction, thanks in part to Mary's outstanding contributions.
Originating from Louisiana and a proud graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School, Mary enhanced her talents at the University of New Orleans, majoring in film and theater arts. She quickly distinguished herself by leading the university's production of "Album" and by serving as Miss Louisiana Teen USA during her first semester.
Her ascent in the entertainment realm accelerated following her engagement with The Industry Network in Los Angeles. This crucial stepping stone facilitated introductions to some of the sector's top agents and managers, setting the stage for her impressive career trajectory.
Beyond acting, Mary is a recognized model at NOLA Fashion Week and a dedicated advocate for literacy in Louisiana. Her commitment extends to organizing book drives and working with several community organizations, including Toys for Tots, Lemonade Day L.A., and the Louisiana Girl’s Leadership Academy.
Mary's film roles have varied from her debut in "Proof of the Devil 2" (2015) to appearances in productions like "Rodeo & Juliet," "Night of the Wild," Disney’s "We Have a Ghost," "Secrets of Sulphur Springs," and AMC's "Interview with the Vampire."
About The Industry Network:
The Industry Network is recognized as the leading boutique talent convention in the U.S., strategically crafted to elevate emerging talents to the forefront of the industry by connecting them with top-tier agents, managers, and casting directors. Through its intensive programs and biannual conventions, The Industry Network champions the development of skills and confidence, fostering significant career advancements in acting, modeling, and singing. Its expansive network is instrumental in placing actors in major films like "Top Gun: Maverick," "Elvis," and "Thor: Love and Thunder," and supporting models in securing campaigns for eminent brands like Gucci and Chanel.
For further information on The Industry Network and its forthcoming events, visit https://modelandtalentaudition.com
