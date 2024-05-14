RTD Innovator BeatBox Introduces Hard Tea Variety Pack Featuring Three New Fruit-Filled Flavors

Mango, Peach and Lemonade Join The Original Party Punch Hard Tea As BeatBox Continues To Expand Retail Footprint

Our three delicious new Hard Teas really show our commitment to innovation and our passion for crafting cocktails that celebrate delicious flavor, all packed with an 11.1% abv punch.” — Zech Francis, Vice President of Marketing at BeatBox.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeatBox, leading ready-to-drink cocktail innovator, introduced their latest brand expansion with a Hard Tea variety Pack, featuring three all new flavor profiles, which officially hit retailers in April 2024.

The Hard Tea Variety Pack joins their already popular Hard Tea flavor and extensive line of signature Original Party Punch flavors. All three new flavors are brewed with real tea, low in sugar, and pack an 11.1% ABV kick, highlighting the fruit tastes of Mango, Peach and Lemonade.

BeatBox has been a pioneer in the RTD space since the launch of their original Party Punches, with the Hard Tea line as a welcomed extension from their loyal and ever growing consumer base. The Hard Teas are non-carbonated Full flavor drinks with less than half the sugar and half the carbs compared to other 'hard' teas on the market, specifically 100 calories and 36 Carbs.

The three new flavors, Lemonade Hard Tea (real tea with a wonderful mix of tangy lemons), Peach Hard Tea (real tea blended with sun-ripened peaches) and Mango Hard Tea (a fun fusion of real tea with tasty ripe mangoes), join the original Hard Tea, that joined the flavor collection to much consumer anticipation. The Hard Tea is a smooth, confident flavor with subtle hints of lemon, and the new brand additions provide consumers an expanded fruit focused variety of exciting and flavorful options.

“We're excited to further build out the BeatBox Hard Tea line extension with our latest variety pack launch. Our three delicious new Hard Teas really show our commitment to innovation and our passion for crafting cocktails that celebrate delicious flavor, all packed with an 11.1% abv punch. As we continue to expand our retail footprint, we aim to bring more of these new and exciting flavors to fans nationwide,” says Zech Francis, Vice President of Marketing at BeatBox.

BeatBox tetra packaging is recyclable and eco-friendly, with the environmental footprint a continued focus of priority to the brand. "This launch is not just about diversifying our product line—it's about opening doors to new retail partnerships and tapping into different consumer segments. By introducing this new Hard Tea variety pack we're positioning BeatBox to capture more drinking occasions. Our goal is to make BeatBox a go-to choice across a wider array of venues and moments, broadening our market presence and driving growth in new and exciting directions," states Phil Jamison, EVP of Sales at BeatBox.

The Hard Tea variety pack is now available nationwide at retailers such as 7 Eleven, Rite Aid, Total Wine, Ralphs, Smart & Final, and all local liquor and convenience stores. A full store list can be found at www.beatboxbeverages.com. Follow @beatboxbeverages on social media.

About BeatBox Beverages:

BeatBox is the "Original Party Punch,” offering fun & nostalgic flavors in a sustainable & resealable package, now also offering an array of flavorful Hard Teas. With a deep passion for live music, our community of super fans, and creating fun, BeatBox has become the brand that’s bringing the party to the alcohol industry. The journey began in 2012 in the live music capital of the world, Austin, TX, and the energy was contagious. So much so, that BeatBox was able to secure the largest investment in SharkTank history from Mark Cuban who, “invested in BeatBox because at heart I'm a 25 year old and saw that this is going to be a party phenomenon.” BeatBox quickly built a team of beverage leaders helping to define a new category of "Party Punch." BeatBox has an impressive roster of famous investors in music and entertainment, including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek, Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many more. Today, BeatBox has become one of the fastest growing brands innovating the alcohol industry and the drink of choice for Millennial and legal drinker age Gen Z drinkers. Its passion for music, and connection to its consumers, has also made it the fastest growing and most engaged alcohol brand on social media. Like Mark Cuban said, this is a company that sells fun, and if anyone ever asks what this brand is all about, tell them that "BeatBox Brings the Party!" Follow on social media @beatboxbeverages and visit online at www.beatboxbeverages.com.