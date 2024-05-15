Enhesa Names Laurent Marcelis Chief Financial Officer

Experienced Growth CFO to Support Continued Expansion of Sustainability Intelligence Leader

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of regulatory content and sustainability intelligence worldwide, today announced the appointment of Laurent Marcelis as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As part of Enhesa’s leadership team, Marcelis is charged with helping to support the company’s rapid growth as it continues to expand its offerings and drive innovation across its EHS Intelligence, Corporate Sustainability, Product Intelligence and Sustainable Chemistry practices.

Marcelis joins Enhesa from Unifiedpost, a leader in cloud-based business process solutions for administrative and financial services, where he served most recently as CFO. Helping to grow the company from U.S. $20 million in annual revenue and a presence in four countries to a publicly listed industry leader with over $200 million in revenue and operations in 33 countries, Marcelis brings more than two decades of experience building growth-oriented finance operations to Enhesa. Prior to Unifiedpost, Marcelis held senior management roles with Belfius Bank & Insurance, Interpolis Insurance and PwC.

“Corporate sustainability compliance and regulatory reporting have become top priorities for business leaders around the world, and Enhesa has grown rapidly to deliver the content and solutions they need to navigate this challenging transition,” said Peter Schramme, CEO at Enhesa. “With his deep expertise helping to grow SaaS-based businesses and proven track record scaling fast-growing operations, Laurent will be a critical asset in our overall growth strategy.”

“Enhesa represents such an exciting growth opportunity because it sits at the intersection of twin revolutions in sustainability and technology,” said Marcelis. “I look forward to working with Peter and his leadership team to build on their impressive growth path, by maximizing our addressable market and helping to drive initiatives that catalyze new growth opportunities.”

Marcelis holds a master’s degree in Commercial Engineering from the University of Leuven and a master’s degree in business administration from the Vlerick Business School. He is based in Brussels.

For more information, please visit www.enhesa.com

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa.com

