Talking Wood Studio, Award winning artisan bowl maker expands internationally to 108 Countries

CANTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talking Wood Studio today announced the international expansion of its online store. This milestone is a major move for Talking Wood Studio in its mission to adorn the world’s finest tables.

“After winning the 2023 Garden and Gun Made in the South Award, the international expansion of our online store (https://talkingwoodstudio.com) is the next step in the company’s evolution.” says Ben Balzer, Owner/Artisan at Talking Wood Studio “Our heirloom bowls are now available for purchase in 108 countries across the Caribbean, Europe, the Americas and Oceania. The store is available in three languages (English, French and Spanish). Customers can make purchases in their local currency and have their purchases delivered by DHL.”

We offer free economy shipping to Canada, United Kingdom and United States. Shipping for the rest of the world is at the flat rate of $19.99 for DHL eCommerce Parcel Standard and $29.99 for DHL Express.

Talking Wood Studio is now open for business in the following countries.

Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

Caribbean - Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, St. Barthelemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, San Martin, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands.

Central America - Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Guadeloupe, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, United States.

North America - Canada, Greenland, United States.

South America - Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay.

Oceania - Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Papa New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu.

About Talking Wood Studio: We handcraft each wood bowl from a single piece of rare, visually intriguing wood from a fallen tree. Each bowl is shaped to highlight the unique aspects of the wood and hand finished using process to accentuate the beauty of the natural grain. These one-of-a-kind bowls are made in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in northern Georgia. We make each piece an heirloom to delight generations.

The art we reveal at Talking Wood Studio is created by nature deep in the forest under the bark of a magnificent tree. When the tree’s time has passed, and it falls to the forest floor, nature continues its work by changing the color and texture as the forest absorbs and recycles the tree. We spend a lot of time looking for these “diamonds in the rough” on the journey to fulfill our mission of “Adorning the world’s finest tables.”