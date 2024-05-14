FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 14, 2024

MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV MOBILE UNIT TO VISIT 35TH ANNUAL EQUIPMENT AND AUTO SHOW MAY 16

Albany, NY – DMV’s new mobile unit will be at the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services' 35th Annual Equipment and Vehicle on May 16.

New Yorkers will be able to sign up to get their REAL ID before the May 7, 2025 deadline. Learn what documentation you will need to have.

When: May 16, 2024

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rain date: Friday. May 17.

Where: The Unisphere at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens.

