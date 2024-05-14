Reviving Oakland's Icon: The Rotunda Building Unveils Spectacular Upgrades and Partnerships
The Rotunda Building is re-introduced as Oakland's premier event space after 2-year renovation
We are dedicated to showcasing the best of Oakland's vibrant event industry, championing diversity, and creating unforgettable moments for every occasion.”OAKLAND, CA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rotunda Building, a treasured National Historic Landmark nestled in the heart of Downtown Oakland, emerges once again as a premier event destination following an extensive two-year renovation.
Originally erected in 1912 as Kahn's Department Store, the Rotunda Building boasts a rich legacy of hosting distinguished social gatherings. Its crown jewel, a breathtaking 125-foot glass dome, illuminates a spacious 10,000-square-foot atrium adorned by a majestic, gilded staircase. Crafted by esteemed Bay Area architect Charles Dickey, the Rotunda's dome was hailed as a pioneering marvel in its time, reflecting Oakland's vibrant cultural heritage.
Under the stewardship of Rubicon Point Partners, a woman and minority-owned real estate firm, the Rotunda Building has undergone a thoughtful renovation, designed to preserve the building’s historic charm while introducing contemporary enhancements. Rubicon built out a new 11,000-square-foot amenity and conference center called Seven Spokes, which features a furnished lounge, expansive meeting rooms, a cutting-edge multi-sport simulator, a podcasting studio, and an elegant bridal suite.
"We are very excited to unveil our recent improvements to the Rotunda Building and proudly reopen its doors to the community," said Annie Doud of Rubicon Point Partners. " We recently completed an extensive renovation to restore the grandeur of the historic Rotunda Building, but our commitment to this landmark goes beyond bricks and mortar; it’s about fostering connections and creating memories. We look forward to hosting many incredible events, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Metro Events to ensure that every celebration at the Rotunda Building is truly exceptional. Welcome back to the Rotunda Building in the heart of Oakland – we look forward to creating unforgettable memories together”.
Leading the charge in event management is Metro Events, renowned for its portfolio of San Francisco's most iconic venues, including Pier 27 and Pier 35. President Anthony Newman shares his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing a shared vision for preserving heritage while embracing innovation.
"Our expansion into Oakland marks an exciting chapter in Metro Events' journey," remarks Newman." The Rotunda's timeless elegance and forward-thinking ethos perfectly align with our values. We are dedicated to showcasing the best of Oakland's vibrant event industry, championing diversity, and creating unforgettable moments for every occasion."
With a commitment to inclusivity and community engagement, the Rotunda welcomes a diverse array of events, from elegant weddings and corporate galas to charitable fundraisers and milestone celebrations. Metro Events pledges to spotlight local talent and support small and minority-owned vendors, enriching the fabric of Oakland's cultural landscape.
As the Rotunda Building reopens its doors, Rubicon Point Partners and Metro Events invite the local Oakland community and the broader Bay Area to create enduring memories in this iconic venue.
For booking inquiries and event details, please visit www.metroevents.com or contact email in-fo@metroevents.com.
About Rubicon Point Partners
When workspaces call for out-of-the-box innovations, Rubicon delivers creative, environmentally driven, and socially responsible solutions. Since its inception, the San Francisco-based woman and minority-owned investment firm has transformed over 2 million square feet of space to sustainably house companies of all sizes, making way for future generations of talented leaders, thinkers, and creators. Learn more about Rubicon Point Partners at rubiconpoint.com
About Metro Events
Metro Events is a premier event venue management company with headquarters in Long Beach, CA, and operations in the San Francisco Bay Area. It was born in 2014, when San Francisco’s Pier 27 opened its doors for the America’s Cup. Since then, Metro Events has managed almost 200,000 square feet of unique indoor and outdoor event spaces. Learn more about Metro Events at metroevents.com
Vivian Perez
Metro Events
+1 415-652-9764
info@metroevents.com
