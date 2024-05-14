Porsche North Houston Earns 2024 Porsche Premier Center Award Honor for Entrepreneurial Spirt and Operational Excellence
We are proud to represent the Porsche brand and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations,”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Porsche Cars North America has selected Porsche North Houston as a 2024 Porsche Premier Center. This honor, awarded to only 25 of the German car manufacturer’s 198 U.S. dealerships, recognizes dealers who consistently go above and beyond Porsche’s high quality standards and demonstrate a true passion for the brand and its customers.
— Porsche North Houston General Manager, Tino Minetos
“We are pleased to honor Porsche North Houston with our 2024 Premier Center award,” said Joe Lawrence, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “The team at Porsche North Houston performs at a high level in all aspects of the business. We applaud and appreciate the commitment they show to the Porsche brand and to Porsche customers every day.”
The Porsche Premier Center program scores dealers in a variety of sales, marketing, and customer service metrics. The Premier Center designation is awarded only to those able to demonstrate consistent excellence from a highly trained and dedicated team of employees.
“Porsche owners are passionate about their cars in a way no other automotive brand can match,” Lawrence said. “Porsche Premier Centers, like Porsche North Houston, deliver an ownership experience that perfectly complements the Porsche driving experience.”
“This prestigious designation reflects indiGO Auto Group’s unwavering commitment to excellence in every aspect of our dealership, ensuring an unparalleled experience for our valued clients,” said Porsche North Houston General Manager, Tino Minetos. “We are proud to represent the Porsche brand and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations.”
About Porsche North Houston:
Located at 13911 North Freeway, Houston, TX, Porsche North Houston prioritizes continuous improvement while honoring the heritage of the Porsche brand in the U.S. and passionately activating customer ownership. As a proud member of indiGO Auto Group, the state-of-the-art Porsche Center offers unmatched expertise and a boutique experience delivered with a “white glove” standard. To learn more, visit https://www.porschenorthhouston.com
