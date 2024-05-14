Submit Release
Home Energy Rebates Program Virtual Public Meeting 6-4-2024

The Public Service Department will hold a virtual public information session at 6 PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.  The purpose of the meeting is to have a public discussion about Vermont's Home Energy Rebate Program design. Public participation is encouraged. The Department's proposal will be published on this website at least 10 days before the session.

Home Energy Rebates Program Public Meeting (virtual), June 4, 2024, 6 PM.

Please register to attend as this session will be held via webcast on Microsoft Teams. 

See the department's Inflation Reduction Act page for further information and sign up for program updates. 

