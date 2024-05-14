Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,850 in the last 365 days.

McKeon Bill Would Criminalize Failure to Return Person-to-Person Electronic Payments Sent in Error after Proper Notification

Trenton – The Senate Commerce Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senator John McKeon that would protect users of person-to-person electronic payment systems by criminalizing the failure to return payments sent in error after proper notification.

“As personal payment applications like Venmo or Cashapp have become popular, many users have accidentally sent a payment to the wrong individual,” said Senator John McKeon (D-Essex/Passaic). “Despite its commonality, recovering mistaken electronic transaction funds proves difficult for users and law enforcement. By criminalizing the failure to return money sent in error after notification we can better protect users of these applications from theft.”

The bill, S-1125, provides that the failure to return erroneous electronic payment between individuals to the sender would be theft if the receiver fails to return the payment after proper notification.

An individual would have 30 days to return a payment after notification.

The committee approved the legislation in a 5-0 vote.

You just read:

McKeon Bill Would Criminalize Failure to Return Person-to-Person Electronic Payments Sent in Error after Proper Notification

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more