Transcendental Partners with Sunbit to Help Dentists Improve Patient Experience and Increase Case Acceptance
Transcendental, an established dental marketing agency announces its partnership with Sunbit, the company building financial technology for everyday expenses.
Collaborating with Transcendental and Sunbit means they can provide a higher level of service to their patients, ensuring treatments are not delayed or declined due to cost concerns.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental treatments are costly and often unexpected, leading many patients to struggle with how to pay for their care. The right patient financing solution helps alleviate stress for patients waiting timidly at the checkout counter, and Sunbit offers people peace of mind, time to pay, and a superior payment option so they can get the care they need immediately. While flexible financing addresses the urgent need for accessible healthcare, it is also a viable choice for payment.
— CEO Nicole Toudouze of Transcendental.
As private practices and dental groups strive to stay competitive in a constantly evolving landscape, a collaboration between like-minded companies becomes crucial. Transcendental, an established, prominent player amongst dental marketing agencies, is excited to announce it has partnered with Sunbit, the company building financial technology for everyday expenses. With the shared vision of helping dental practices serve more patients and an emphasis on the importance of sustainable, transparent financing, Sunbit’s business model aligns perfectly with the current needs of the healthcare industry.
“For dental practices, collaborating with Transcendental and Sunbit means they can provide a higher level of service to their patients, ensuring treatments are not delayed or declined due to cost concerns,” said CEO Nicole Toudouze of Transcendental. “Sunbit was the natural choice for us. As one of the fastest-growing patient financing companies and the option preferred by 1000s of clinicians and patients, it has cracked the code for dental. This inclusivity in healthcare finance supports a healthier, happier community and drives dental practices toward growth and success by broadening their patient base, increasing treatment acceptance, and allowing them to make quality care more accessible to their market.”
Sunbit offers access to financing for dental procedures with 3 to 72-month payment plan options, and 85% of patients who apply using Sunbit technology are approved. All approved patients get access to true no-interest payment plans at participating merchants.
“We are honored to be selected by Transcendental as their preferred patient financing partner for the dental practices they serve. We know in today’s environment, finding a partner that helps dental practices increase treatment acceptance, reduces unscheduled treatment, and fosters a more positive patient experience is more important than ever,” said Robert Nunziato, Head of Strategic Alliances for Sunbit. “Our dozens of partnerships have seen the enormous impact Sunbit brings to the dental practices they serve, as has the dental market.”
With Transcendental and Sunbit's support, dental practices are equipped to offer exceptional quality care that is accessible to all, embodying a truly supportive and compassionate approach to dental health. Boost patient financing approvals, increase production, and elevate patient satisfaction with Sunbit and Transcendental.
To learn more about Sunbit’s patient financing solution, visit dental.sunbit.com/transcendental.
About Sunbit
Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. Our technology has helped millions of people ease the stress of paying for life’s expenses by giving them more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit’s technology powers no-fee credit cards and a BNPL solution found in nearly 50% of all auto service centers, making it the second-largest dental patient financing solution. Sunbit is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree on both the national and regional level and a 2-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company. The financial technology company has also secured top placements for growth in places as varied as LABJ Fastest Growing Private Companies, Forbes Fintech 50, and Financial Times Fastest Growing in Americas. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A Inc. Use of the card is subject to the cardholder agreement.
About Transcendental
Transcendental leads in revolutionary marketing effectiveness in the dental sector, showcasing success with its integrated marketing strategies–and its approach merges digital marketing, patient engagement, and positive relationships to enhance patient experience, boosting loyalty and referrals. Transcendental’s methodology has significantly surpassed industry benchmarks, with an impressive average monthly ROI of 768%, which not only demonstrates the efficiency of Transcendental strategies but also the real value they add to dental practices. Additionally, their strategies have led to a 53% average Year-Over-Year practice growth, proving their capability to attract and retain patients, which contributes to a thriving practice environment.
Tiffany Toudouze
Transcendental
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube