Improvements Underway at Saratoga County Airport

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that major construction work on a large-scale project to build a new terminal and adjoining aircraft hangar at the Saratoga County Airport is underway, with the addition of extensive clean energy improvements expected in the coming months. The work aims to provide a more efficient and enjoyable travel experience for passengers, especially during the peak summer season. The project, which was awarded $27 million from the Governor’s $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, will provide a new fixed-base operator terminal building to include a new waiting area, concessionaire tenant spaces, rental car lease space, and a connected 20,000 square-foot hangar, among other improvements. Enhancements, including solar panels on the hangar portion of the new terminal building, geothermal wells for heating and cooling, and electric vehicle chargers will assist the airport in aligning with New York’s clean energy goals.

“The steel columns and beams currently being placed at the site of the new Saratoga County Airport terminal building are a symbol of our unwavering commitment to lay the foundation for the future of New York’s upstate airports,” Governor Hochul said. “The Saratoga County Airport is now poised to become a key connector for prominent businesses and industries, like GlobalFoundaries and General Electric, and a gleaming gateway to the unmatched excitement the region offers, including the fast action at the Saratoga Race Course and the additional thrill of the 2024 and 2025 Belmont Stakes.”

The Saratoga County Airport was one of nine airports awarded a total of $230 million in the latest round of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding, announced by Governor Hochul in 2022. The awards are intended to promote, revitalize and accelerate investments in airports across upstate New York.

Major construction work has begun on the new terminal building and adjacent aircraft hangar, including geothermal wells for heating and cooling, concrete footings and foundations, and structural steel erection. The airside apron rehabilitation work is expected to begin this fall, after the track season is over.

The 2024 Belmont Stakes will be held at Saratoga Race Course on June 8, 2024, and again in 2025, as Belmont Park in Elmont, New York undergoes a major renovation project. The change in venue is expected to increase interest and attendance. To accommodate an expected influx of aircraft while under construction, the airport may utilize one of the airport’s runways for additional aircraft parking, if needed.

Additionally, pleasure travelers utilize the airport to visit the region’s world class attractions, including the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Saratoga Race Course. Many of the more than one million annual visitors for the horse racing season use the airport and the facility, but it also serves as a key transportation connector between Saratoga County and other parts of the state, nation, and world.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s investment in our upstate airports, we are seeing modernization at a scale unlike ever before in New York. Our upstate airports are a reflection of the economic health and well-being of our communities, and I am thrilled to witness the Saratoga County Airport’s modernization journey, which will not only enhance the overall experience for travelers, but also boost the region's connectivity and economic growth."

Built in 1943, the airport handles private aircraft with two runways and is operated by fixed based operator, North American Flight Services. A hangar was used for office space, along with a passenger waiting area, flight planning area and small conference room.

The estimated $35.2 million project to modernize the facility with a new terminal building, adjoining hangar and clean energy upgrades will not only promote aviation services, but it will also entice new tenants for vehicle rentals and food options, enhancing the overall passenger experience for travelers seeking out the region’s attractions.

The new terminal’s lobby will feature a display area for classic automobiles from the Saratoga Automobile Museum, while the second floor of the building will provide space for pilots, as well as a restaurant area and an exhibit area for local artists. The hangar will have an array of solar panels to help reduce the airport's collective carbon footprint.

State Senator Jim Tedisco said, “The new improvements to the Saratoga County Airport will help make this key transportation hub a true gateway to the amazing world-class tourist and economic destination for businesses large and small, including high technology, that Saratoga County and Saratoga Springs has become."

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “I am excited to see this project begin and greatly appreciate the Governor’s support for improvements at Saratoga County Airport. These upgrades will improve the experience of the many visitors who come to Saratoga Springs during the racing season and year-round.”

Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh said, “I am pleased the state has recognized the increasing attraction to the Saratoga community. The vibrant growth across our county speaks volumes to the hospitality and tourism industry and I’m excited to see how this expansion helps facilitate our economic growth.”

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil Barrett said, “We are excited to announce construction at the Saratoga County Airport is taking off. Our investment in the County Airport will transform business and leisure travel to and from Saratoga County. This modernization project will create a sustainable, energy efficient building that will be more than just an airport terminal; it will be a welcome center that showcases the diverse attractions and amenities of our great County. The funding received by the State of New York and FAA help to offset the investment made by the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors. We are thankful for their support of our initiative to revitalize and reimagine the Saratoga County Airport, which is a vital gateway to our local economy.”

The Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and was open to upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft and/or corporate jets. Applicants were encouraged to apply for funding a single project or a program of projects to help meet the demands of the 21st century. Projects submitted for review by eligible airports were evaluated based on established criteria, including, but not limited to innovation in design, passenger amenities and experience, operational efficiencies, and economic effectiveness for the airport’s region.

The airport is currently wrapping up two other projects: A new six bay Tee-hangar for aircraft storage, and snow removal equipment building, which are partially funded through the New York State Department of Transportation’s Aviation Capital Improvement Program.