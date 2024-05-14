Chester County Awarded Funding to Improve and Expand Broadband Access

Chester County, Pennsylvania – May 14, 2024 – Hundreds of residents in southern and western Chester County will gain access to new or enhanced broadband connectivity thanks to federal investments recently awarded by the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA).

The funds, which come through the CPF Broadband Infrastructure Program (BIP), will support projects that establish or improve broadband at 264 broadband service locations, including residences and businesses, in Highland, Penn, Upper Oxford, West Fallowfield, West Sadsbury, Franklin, and London Britain Townships.

State Senator John I. Kane, who serves as Assistant Secretary on the Board of Directors of The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, was joined by state Senators Carolyn Comitta and Katie Muth in announcing the $1.3 million dollar investment.

“This grant award is a testament to our ongoing efforts to improve connectivity and digital inclusivity in our communities around the Commonwealth. In my time serving on the PDBA Board, we see countless communities struggle with connectivity in a time where utilizing broadband should be a given regardless of where you live. I am thrilled by this upcoming development and remain committed to ensuring that our communities have the broadband access they need to thrive in today’s digital age,” said Kane.

“Strong, reliable, and affordable broadband access is a basic necessity that can positively impact almost every aspect of our lives from educational opportunities to job and economic growth to health and wellness services via telemedicine. I want to thank the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and our representatives in Congress who supported this important investment in our future,” said Comitta.

“I appreciate the work of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to fund these Chester County projects that will help close the digital divide and ensure Pennsylvanians in underserved areas can access reliable broadband,” said Senator Katie Muth. “As everyone across the globe continues to rely more and more on technology, investments like this are so critical to ensuring individuals and businesses in underserved areas can thrive and prosper in the digital world.”

The investment comes as part of $204 million in total federal funding recently awarded by the PBDA to 53 projects in 42 counties. It is expected to positively impact Pennsylvanians in 40,000 unserved and underserved locations statewide. In addition, the funding is expected to generate an additional $406 million in private investment, for a total broadband expenditure of $610 million across the Commonwealth.

In Chester County, the funds will support a $3 million project by Comcast, with the company contributing $1.7 million in private funding.

In Pennsylvania, unserved areas are defined as: “places without access to broadband services with download speeds of at least 25/3 Mbps. ”An underserved area is defined as: “a place with broadband speed of less than 100/20 Mbps download speed.”

According to the FCC, a broadband service location is a business or residential location in the United States at which mass-market fixed broadband Internet access service is, or can be, installed.

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA), signed into law on December 22, 2021, is an independent agency of the PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). PBDA is responsible for creating a statewide broadband plan (also available in multiple languages) and distributing federal and state monies for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas of Pennsylvania. The Authority focuses on closing Pennsylvania’s digital divide so all residents can get connected to affordable and reliable high-speed broadband internet at home, at work, or on the road.

Each awarded Municipality categorized by Senate District can be found below:

Senate District 19 (Comitta)

Municipality Unserved / Underserved BSL Count Highland 13 Penn 19 Upper Oxford 51 West Fallowfield 81

Senate District 44 (Muth)

Municipality Unserved / Underserved BSL Count West Sadsbury 29

Senate District 9 (Kane)

Municipality Unserved / Underserved BSL Count Franklin 1 London Britain 70

For any additional queries, contact the respective Senate offices.