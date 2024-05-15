Neudata, AltHub Announce Partnership for Data Seller Solutions
Transforming Alternative Data Into Valuable Assets Through Innovative CollaborationBROOKLYN, USA / LONDON, UK, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neudata, the premier source for global data intelligence, and AltHub – a leading data refinement platform specializing in transforming data into actionable insights for investors and corporate users – are pleased to announce their strategic partnership.
The two companies will provide a suite of solutions for data owners/providers to use when curating and selling their products to the financial markets sector, including support for their go-to-market strategies, as well as tools to enhance the value and presentation of their firms’ data. By optimizing the data, the partnership also supports Data Buyers with better-refined data products that are faster to test and incorporate into production, supporting live models and research.
Enhancing Connections and Maximizing Market Potential for Data Sellers
“Through our extensive experience working in the data buying-selling ecosystem, we understand that data buyers haven’t always found data sellers’ offerings to be as robust as they would like,” said Rado Lipuš, Founder and CEO of Neudata. “Our partnership with AltHub aims to change that dynamic by giving data vendors a Neudata-vetted partner to turn to for tools like ticker mapping, robust backtest production and more – with the aim of producing better quality products for our industry.”
Combined, the two firms offer a more comprehensive range of capabilities to help data sellers from initial market discovery to product build, or refinement to modeling to delivery and sales. By providing more solutions to each area around the life cycle, this new partnership significantly increases a data owner’s revenue potential and reduces the time between stages.
Strategic Collaborations and Industry Leadership
AltHub, via its AltLab360 platform is dedicated to supporting data sellers in monetizing their data within the investor community. The platform delivers symbology linkage (capable of matching 750,000+ brands or identifiers), data refinement (enhancing data quality and structure), and modeling capabilities, greatly enhancing insights and solutions for both quantitative and fundamental use cases.
The collaboration between AltHub and Neudata comes at a time when more data owners are seeking strategic partners to help with their data monetization journey, and data buyers are on the hunt for new, high-quality data products.
“This partnership between Neudata and AltHub marks a significant milestone in the journey to simplify data monetization,” said Scott Hall, Founder and CEO of AltHub. “By combining our proven platform and expertise with Neudata, we are now better positioned together to support and pave the way for all companies to unlock the full value of their data.”
About Neudata:
Neudata provides actionable, unbiased market intelligence to buyers and sellers of alternative data. Combining human-powered data scouting services and a cutting-edge technology platform, Neudata’s data expertise provides time- and money-saving insights for clients across the expanding alternative data ecosystem. For more information about partnerships with Neudata, please contact partnerships@neudata.com.
About AltHub:
AltHub turns untapped data into unique alternative data, generating new revenue for companies and providing valuable insights for investors. We strive to unlock potential, drive growth, and foster data-driven investments. For media inquiries or more information about the partnership, please contact jordan@althub.com
Scott Hall
Althub inc
email us here