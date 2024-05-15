Harvest Rock Advisors Adds Key New Professional to Wealth Management Team
Harvest Rock Advisors announces the addition of dedicated paraplanner, Jake King.
The paraplanner position is a vital cog in our client service model — you couldn’t script a better mix of experience and skillset than Jake brings to our practice.”YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Rock Advisors, LLC, an independent wealth services firm serving the Susquehanna Valley of Pennsylvania, announces the addition of Jake King as the firm’s paraplanner professional to our team.
— Timothy Sutherland, CFP®
With a diverse professional background, Jake brings unique experience and insights to our wealth management practice.
Jake is a candidate for CFP® certification and holds the Series 65 investment advisory license. In addition to prior paraplanning experience, he previously served as a digital marketing consultant, small business owner, and editor-in-chief for an investment research service.
“I think financial planning is best described as the alignment of one’s resources with their goals and values,” says Jake. “From taxes to investments and even career decisions, I enjoy helping people better understand complex topics and feel more confident in the financial decisions that will affect them for years to come.”
“We couldn’t be more excited about Jake joining our wealth management team,” says Harvest Rock Advisors principal, Tim Sutherland, CFP®. “The paraplanner position is a vital cog in our client service model — you couldn’t script a better mix of experience and skillset than Jake brings to our practice. His fresh perspective and fiduciary mindset is already paying dividends as we continuously strive to perfect our client experience and foster satisfactory financial outcomes.”
Harvest Rock Advisors, LLC is a comprehensive independent wealth management firm with over $150 million of assets under management. Headquartered in south-central Pennsylvania, in historic downtown York, we deliver customized wealth services with an expertise in before-tax exit strategies, alternative investments, and comprehensive financial planning for successful business owners and professionals.
Timothy H Sutherland, CFP®
Harvest Rock Advisors, LLC
+1 717-814-5115
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn