You are invited to a GovContractPros webinar, “Successes, Pitfalls, and Surprises: Lessons from a Successful 8(a) Participant” featuring Terra Site Constructors Founder, President and CEO Babur R. Mian on June 4, 2024 at 1 PM EDT.

The SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program offers certain small businesses who are accepted into the program significant advantages in the federal marketplace. While the opportunities are significant, the timing of participation and compliance with the SBA’s can be challenging for small businesses. As the saying goes, hindsight is 20:20 and lessons learned from other 8(a) participants can help.

Please join John Shoraka and GovContractPros in discussion with Babur Mian, President & CEO of Terra Constructs. Terra’s success in the federal marketplace for construction is an example of the best of 8(a) participation. Some of Terra’s projects include I-64 capacity improvements, Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Southside Prism Stabilization in Georgetown, and Waterfront dock rehabilitation in Fort Sumter, SC.

During this discussion, Mr. Mian will offer his insights on the 8(a) program, tips for success, and even things he might do differently if applying to 8(a) for the first time. Learn what has worked exceptionally well for Terra and gain practical knowledge that you can apply to your own business.

Established in 2014, Terra Constructs has a proven track record for delivering complex projects on schedule while maintaining high quality and safety standards. The company provides innovative solutions for Government (federal, state, and local) commercial, and industrial infrastructure and building construction projects throughout the continental U.S. and D.C. The company employs 85+ employees, including seasoned construction professionals, project managers, estimators, and skilled field employees. The firm is SBA 8(a) Certified and DBE, MBE, SBE, and LDBE certified in several states throughout the U.S.

Babur R. Mian is the Founder, President and CEO of Terra Site Constructors, LLC. Terra Site Constructors, LLC is a specialty federal and infrastructure construction firm, headquartered in Virginia, with operations in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and District of Columbia.

Mr. Mian is an accomplished, result oriented, entrepreneurial professional with more than 30 years of varied and qualitative experience in engineering, construction, and business management, emphasizing the design, promotion and implementation of corporate strategies which have accelerated corporate success. Mr. Mian applies a proactive management style that focuses on aggressive business growth and retention. He possesses strong organizational development and restructuring skills and is able to identify strategic opportunities and to align the organization accordingly. Prior to founding Terra Site Constructors, LLC, in 2013, Mr. Mian served as a senior executive of numerous A/E and specialty construction firms.

An engineer by training, Mr. Mian is a graduate with honors from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He also holds an advanced engineering degree from Virginia Tech and has completed advanced management courses from Wharton and Harvard Business School. Mr. Mian is a registered professional engineer in multiple states. He currently serves on the Board of the Maryland Transportation and Builders Association (MTBMA) and the Virginia Tech Myers-Lawson School of Construction (MLSoC). Mr. Mian is the founder and President of Virginia Transportation DBE Association (VTDA). He also serves on the Board of two privately held technology companies.

Mr. Mian is a contributor and supporter of the Beyond Boundaries Scholarship Program as well as the VT Advantage Program at Virginia Tech. He also serves as a member of the Ut Prosim Society. Mr. Mian created a Family Foundation in 2021 which supports several philanthropic organizations including the Second Genesis Foundation, Zaytuna Institute, Make Space Association, Iqra Fund, and Edhi.Foundation.