State of Rhode Island Awarded Federal Disaster Declaration

Cranston, RI – On May 9, 2024, President Joseph Biden approved Rhode Island's request to include Public Assistance (PA) for the Major Disaster Declaration from the severe storms and flooding event from January 9, 2004 – January 13, 2024. The Declaration makes federal funding available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) PA Program. Eligible applicants from Kent, Newport, and Washington Counties can apply. Applicants must prepare and submit an official request for determination of eligibility from FEMA.

Eligible municipalities, state agencies, tribal communities, and some private non-profit organizations in the listed counties can apply for reimbursement of costs incurred before, during, and after the severe weather event in January. These costs may include but are not limited to, storm preparedness, debris removal, overtime costs for personnel due to work associated with the weather event, repairs to weather-damaged buildings and infrastructure, and projects to reduce the impact of future damage from similar weather-related events. "Whenever and wherever severe weather strikes, my Administration is prepared and ready to support affected residents and communities," said Governor McKee. "Thanks to President Biden and FEMA, these federal funds can help Rhode Islanders and businesses get their lives back on track and help our state move forward."

"The FEMA PA Program enables municipalities, state agencies, and certain private non-profit organizations to request reimbursement for the expenses incurred in repairing damages caused by the severe weather event that took place between January 9, 2024, and January 13, 2024," said Marc Pappas, the Director of RIEMA. "The RIEMA Recovery Branch, with the support and assistance of local and state partners, worked diligently to gather and review damage assessments and submitted a request for federal assistance to FEMA. We are grateful and appreciative to have received approval."

Additional information will be provided at local Applicant Briefing sessions. The sessions are currently being scheduled with local officials.

