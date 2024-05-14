Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,824 in the last 365 days.

RegDOX Secures ISO 27001 Certification, Bolstering Cybersecurity for CUI Management

Logo for RegDOX Solutions Showings its Name and Padlock for Security Between Reg and DOX

RegDOX - Online Security and Management Solutions for Regulated Documents

Once again moving past other online CUI security and management companies, RegDOX Solutions has obtained ISO 27001 Certification.

Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a testament to RegDOX's relentless dedication to providing our clients with the most secure and compliant environment for managing their CUI.”
— Napoleon O'Brien, RegDOX Director of Technology Solutions
NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegDOX Solutions Inc., a leader in secure and compliant solutions for managing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), proudly announces its recent achievement of ISO 27001 certification for its excellence in providing CUI management security solutions. RegDOX's ISO 27001 certification marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to upholding the highest cybersecurity guidelines for data security and risk management.

The ISO 27001 certification, a globally recognized standard, is a testament to RegDOX Solutions Inc.'s ability to establish, implement, continually improve, and maintain an Information Security Management System (ISMS). By meeting these stringent requirements, we have demonstrated our capability to effectively secure sensitive information against potential cybersecurity threats and ensure the integrity of our data management practices.

"Our team at RegDOX has always prioritized security and compliance in every solution we deliver," said Napoleon O'Brien, Director of Technology Solutions at RegDOX. "Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a testament to RegDOX's relentless dedication to providing our clients with the most secure and compliant environment for managing their CUI. It reassures our clients that their critical information is managed according to internationally recognized standards."

As an example of our innovative approach, RegDOX has developed the Compliant Cloud Environment (CCE), a workplace offering specifically designed to meet the complex needs of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). This offering is not just a regulatory requirement but a crucial aspect of maintaining business integrity and continuity. This certification further establishes RegDOX as a trusted partner in the DIB, understanding and catering to their unique needs.

RegDOX clients can now benefit from enhanced reassurance that their data is managed within a framework of rigorous risk management processes and regular audits, ensuring ongoing compliance and security enhancements.

Contact:

Kyle Waite
(603) 921-4260
kwaite@regdox.com or info@regdox.com

RegDOX Solutions Inc.
www.regdox.com

Kyle Waite
RegDOX Solutions Inc.
+1 603-921-4260
kwaite@regdox.com

You just read:

RegDOX Secures ISO 27001 Certification, Bolstering Cybersecurity for CUI Management

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more