RegDOX Secures ISO 27001 Certification, Bolstering Cybersecurity for CUI Management
Once again moving past other online CUI security and management companies, RegDOX Solutions has obtained ISO 27001 Certification.
Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a testament to RegDOX's relentless dedication to providing our clients with the most secure and compliant environment for managing their CUI.”NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegDOX Solutions Inc., a leader in secure and compliant solutions for managing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), proudly announces its recent achievement of ISO 27001 certification for its excellence in providing CUI management security solutions. RegDOX's ISO 27001 certification marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to upholding the highest cybersecurity guidelines for data security and risk management.
— Napoleon O'Brien, RegDOX Director of Technology Solutions
The ISO 27001 certification, a globally recognized standard, is a testament to RegDOX Solutions Inc.'s ability to establish, implement, continually improve, and maintain an Information Security Management System (ISMS). By meeting these stringent requirements, we have demonstrated our capability to effectively secure sensitive information against potential cybersecurity threats and ensure the integrity of our data management practices.
"Our team at RegDOX has always prioritized security and compliance in every solution we deliver," said Napoleon O'Brien, Director of Technology Solutions at RegDOX. "Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a testament to RegDOX's relentless dedication to providing our clients with the most secure and compliant environment for managing their CUI. It reassures our clients that their critical information is managed according to internationally recognized standards."
As an example of our innovative approach, RegDOX has developed the Compliant Cloud Environment (CCE), a workplace offering specifically designed to meet the complex needs of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). This offering is not just a regulatory requirement but a crucial aspect of maintaining business integrity and continuity. This certification further establishes RegDOX as a trusted partner in the DIB, understanding and catering to their unique needs.
RegDOX clients can now benefit from enhanced reassurance that their data is managed within a framework of rigorous risk management processes and regular audits, ensuring ongoing compliance and security enhancements.
Contact:
Kyle Waite
(603) 921-4260
kwaite@regdox.com or info@regdox.com
RegDOX Solutions Inc.
www.regdox.com
