Modulating mycobacterial envelope integrity for antibiotic synergy with benzothiazoles

Benzothiazoles are compounds containing a benzene ring fused with a thiazole ring ( Yadav et al, 2011 ). They exhibit diverse biological activities, encompassing anti-microbial, anti-tumor, and anti-inflammatory effects ( Sharma et al, 2013 ). Besides their activity, they have excellent pharmacological potential, which is highly desirable during the drug optimization process ( Sharma et al, 2013 ). Our study aimed to explore whether the mycobacterial outer membrane could be permeabilized with new benzothiazole-core compounds and render the bacteria more susceptible to antibiotics. We screened a targeted in-house benzothiazole-scaffold compound library using an ethidium bromide uptake assay in Mycobacterium marinum, a model organism for M. tuberculosis. Compound BT-08 synergized with antibiotics and showed activity in the M. marinum–zebrafish and M. tuberculosis–macrophage infection models. We optimized the compound and identified a new essential drug target: protein MMAR_0407 (Rv0164).

The treatment regimen for tuberculosis should preferably consist of several therapeutics targeting different essential pathways ( Dartois & Rubin, 2022 ). This approach makes it challenging for the pathogen to become resistant. An additional consideration is that drugs combined in the treatment regimen should have favorable drug-to-drug interactions ( Dartois & Rubin, 2022 ). Ideally, the drugs should have a synergistic effect, where the combined effect of drugs is greater than the sum of each drug’s effect alone ( Greco et al, 1996 ). As such, a lower dosage of every single drug needs to be administrated, thus decreasing the chances of drug-associated toxicity and side effects ( Greco et al, 1996 ; Foucquier & Guedj, 2015 ). For concentration-dependent antibiotics, the activity of synergistic compounds could also result in shorter therapy, a holy grail in modern TB drug development. Therefore, identifying novel anti-microbial small molecules that can synergize with the currently used drugs is an important approach that is often overlooked.

The low permeability of the cell envelope makes the commonly used target-to-drug approach largely unsuccessful for mycobacteria. Even though small molecules designed to combat mycobacteria can show high potency on purified enzymes, they are often unsuccessful in whole-cell assays ( Abrahams & Besra, 2020 ) because of insufficient compound uptake ( Lechartier et al, 2014 ; Benedetto Tiz et al, 2018 ). Therefore, a drug-to-target approach has proven to be more successful, where phenotypic drug screens first reveal active compounds, and the identification of a drug target is addressed later ( Grzelak et al, 2019 ; Abrahams & Besra, 2020 ). Because of the increase in antibiotic-resistant strains, it is crucial that novel compounds act on previously unexplored targets. However, even an unbiased drug-to-target approach is no guarantee of identifying compounds with new mechanisms of action since recent drug screens identified compounds with different chemical scaffolds acting on the same targets, such as DprE1 and MmpL3 ( Degiacomi et al, 2020 ).

One of the challenges in developing new effective anti-mycobacterial agents is their delivery across the highly impermeable cell envelope to allow access to intracellular targets. Although mycobacteria are genetically classified as Gram-positive bacteria, their cell envelope has a unique structure that includes an outer membrane known as mycomembrane ( Hoffmann et al, 2008 ; Marchand et al, 2012 ; Dulberger et al, 2020 ). This mycomembrane comprises several unique lipids, including the long-chain fatty acids known as mycolic acids ( Hoffmann et al, 2008 ). Mycolic acids and some of the other lipids render the mycomembrane highly impermeable ( Jackson, 2014 ). This barrier protects mycobacteria from the hostile environment during infection and prevents antibiotics from reaching their intracellular target ( Benedetto Tiz et al, 2018 ). Therefore, the permeabilization of the mycobacterial cell envelope displays an intriguing strategy to facilitate antibiotic uptake and potentially improve their activity.

Tuberculosis (TB), caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, remains the deadliest bacterial infectious disease in the world ( World Health Organization, 2022a ). The current treatment for active drug-sensitive TB consists of six months with at least four-drug cocktail therapy ( World Health Organization, 2022a ). The rise of multi-drug–resistant TB strains requires the use of second-line agents, which may ultimately result in the emergence of extensively drug-resistant TB ( World Health Organization, 2020 ). Lately, several new therapeutic strategies have been investigated, and improved treatment regimens have been reported ( World Health Organization, 2022b ). Nevertheless, there is a high demand for new drugs and treatment regimens to combat this life-threatening pathogen.

Results

Cell wall permeability screening identifies benzothiazole BT-08 It has recently been identified that BTP15 and ethoxzolamide (Fig 1A) could reduce mycobacterial virulence by affecting the ESX-1 secretion system (Rybniker et al, 2014; Johnson et al, 2015). Exploiting their structural similarities, we synthesized a set of benzothiazole derivatives (Table S1) to explore the possibility of developing active compounds based on this scaffold. These compounds could improve the permeability of the mycobacterial cell envelope, ultimately enhancing the effectiveness of traditional antibiotics. The model organism M. marinum was used for an ethidium bromide (EtBr) uptake assay, assessing membrane permeability. EtBr enters the cell and binds to bacterial DNA, resulting in higher fluorescence, indicating increased cell wall permeability (Rodrigues et al, 2008). As a control strain, we employed M. marinum overproducing MspA (+mspA), a porin known to increase outer membrane permeability (Niederweis et al, 1999; Stahl et al, 2001). M. marinum expressing mspA showed, as expected, higher uptake of EtBr compared with the WT strain (Fig 1A). Likewise, some of the WT M. marinum cultures incubated with the test compounds showed higher EtBr uptake compared with the non-treated WT strain (Fig 1A, Table S1). Compound BT-08 was the most prominent, showing a more than 26-fold increase in the fluorescent signal compared with the non-treated strain (Fig 1A). Note that none of the tested compounds inhibited the growth of M. marinum at the tested concentration of 10 μM, as determined by optical density (OD 600 ) measurements in 7H9 medium supplemented with ADS (albumin–dextrose–saline) and tyloxapol. To confirm these results, we repeated the EtBr uptake assay using various concentrations of BT-08 (Fig 1B). The increase in EtBr uptake was concentration-dependent, and even the lowest tested concentration of compound BT-08 (1.3 μM) showed a higher signal as compared to the non-treated WT strain, whereas the maximal activity of BT-08 was seen at 10 μM. Figure 1. Screening for membrane permeabilizing agents identifies BT-08 as a hit compound with in vivo and ex vivo anti-mycobacterial activity. (A) Chemical structure of BTP15 and ethoxzolamide served as a starting point to generate a benzothiazole compound library, from which BT-08 was the most promising hit. WT M. marinum cultures were grown (7H9 medium with albumin–dextrose–saline [ADS] and tyloxapol) in the presence of test compounds (10 μM) before the EtBr uptake assay was performed. A WT M. marinum strain expressing the porin mspA served as a positive control (+mspA). After the addition of EtBr, the fluorescence intensity (arbitrary fluorescence units) was measured for 3 h. Data are presented as the mean of triplicates ± range. (B) Dose-dependent activity of BT-08 on M. marinum during the ethidium bromide uptake assay (7H9 medium with ADS and tyloxapol). Data are presented as the mean of triplicates ± range. (C) Dose-dependent activity of BT-08 on M. marinum during the resazurin uptake assay (7H9 medium with ADS and tyloxapol). Data are presented as the mean of triplicates ± range. (D) Dose-dependent activity of BT-08 in the zebrafish embryo infection model. Embryos were yolk-infected with M. marinum expressing tdTomato, and treatment was performed by immersion. Each data point represents the integrated red fluorescence intensity of a single zebrafish embryo, and the signal of each group is expressed as the mean ± SD of the mean. Statistical significance was determined by one-way ANOVA, following Dunnett’s multiple comparison test by comparing the signal from the DMSO-treated control sample with each treatment group (****P ≤ 0.0001). CTL represents the non-infected group. (E) Effect of BT-08 on bacterial growth of M. marinum MUSA and M. tuberculosis H37Rv was assessed using the resazurin reduction microtiter plate assay. DMSO-treated sample represents 100% bacterial growth. Data are presented as the mean of duplicates ± range. (F) Intracellular activity of BT-08 in THP-1 macrophages infected with M. tuberculosis expressing gfp. The expression of gfp was induced by the addition of ATc. To detect macrophages (gray bars), the nuclei were stained with Hoechst dye. The GFP signal within each macrophage was quantified, representing the amount of viable bacteria (green bars). DMSO- and rifampicin (10 μM)-treated samples served as a negative and positive control, respectively. Data are presented as the mean of duplicates ± range.

BT-08 increases mycobacterial cell envelope permeability in a dose-dependent manner To study the effects of compound BT-08 in more detail, we adapted the previously described resazurin-based microtiter plate assay (REMA) to investigate the transport of the dye resazurin across the mycobacterial cell wall (Palomino et al, 2002). M. marinum was cultured in the presence of several concentrations of BT-08 and afterward transferred into a 96-well plate before the resazurin dye was added. The dye resazurin is imported into the cells and reduced during aerobic respiration into a fluorescent product resorufin (Palomino et al, 2002). Generally, the fluorescent signal of resorufin can be detected after 6–12 h of incubation with slow-growing mycobacteria. However, when M. marinum was grown in the presence of BT-08, we already detected the resorufin signal after 1 h of incubation. This effect followed a dose–response and was stronger with increasing concentrations of BT-08 over time (Fig 1C). Next, we evaluated our set of 21 benzothiazole-based compounds in the same assay, which demonstrated that compound BT-08 shows the strongest phenotype (Fig S1), which is in line with the data of the EtBr assay (Fig 1). In addition, compound BT-05 showed a higher signal compared with the positive control strain (+mspA). Our results indicate that both EtBr and resazurin are able to access the mycobacterial cell much more efficiently when these cells are cultured in the presence of compound BT-08. Figure S1. Compound BT-08 increases resazurin uptake. WT M. marinum cultures were grown (7H9 medium with albumin–dextrose–saline and tyloxapol) in the presence of test compounds (10 μM) before the resazurin uptake assay was performed. A WT M. marinum strain expressing the porin mspA served as a positive control (+mspA). After the addition of resazurin sodium salt mixed with Tween-80, the fluorescence intensity (arbitrary fluorescence units) was measured for 10 h. Data are presented as the mean of triplicates ± SD.

BT-08 exhibits anti-mycobacterial activity ex vivo and in vivo To investigate the effect of the benzothiazoles on mycobacteria during infection, we used the previously described M. marinum–zebrafish embryo infection model (Habjan et al, 2021). Zebrafish embryos were infected via yolk injection with M. marinum, expressing a red fluorescent protein (tdTomato). 1 d post-infection, the infected embryos were incubated with 10 μM of the test compound for 3 d. The efficacy of the treatment was evaluated by measuring the red fluorescent signal, which corresponds to the mycobacterial burden within the infected zebrafish embryos (Stoop et al, 2011). When we tested our initial set, only compound BT-08 showed a statistically significant (P < 0.0001) reduction in mycobacterial load in the zebrafish, as compared to the DMSO-treated control group of embryos (Table S1). In a follow-up experiment, compound BT-08 showed a dose-dependent efficacy in the M. marinum–zebrafish infection model, significantly reducing the bacterial burden starting at 3 μM (P < 0.0001) (Fig 1D). It is of particular interest that only compound BT-08 demonstrated activity in EtBr and resazurin uptake assays, as well as efficacy in zebrafish infection studies. This suggests a potential correlation between increased membrane permeability and observed activity in the zebrafish model. Although not extensively diverse, our library (BT-01–BT-22) was comprised of closely related analogs to compound BT-08. However, other than BT-08, none showed significant activity during in vitro and in vivo assays (Figs 1A and S1, Table S1). This observation underscores high specificity and selectivity required for the compound’s activity. Because BT-08 was the only compound displaying in vivo efficacy and caused the strongest phenotype during the EtBr and resazurin uptake assays, we decided to further focus on BT-08. As mentioned previously, BT-08 had no effect on the bacterial growth of M. marinum in culture (Fig 1E), which stands in contrast with the in vivo results. We hypothesized that the effect of the compound on the bacterial cell wall is only critical in vivo, where the innate immune system of the zebrafish is an additional anti-bacterial factor. Next, we investigated whether this discrepancy between in vitro and in vivo activity translates to clinically relevant mycobacterial species M. tuberculosis. Likewise, the compound BT-08 did not inhibit the M. tuberculosis H37Rv growth in culture (Fig 1E), whereas we could demonstrate a dose-dependent reduction in intracellular M. tuberculosis when we treated M. tuberculosis-infected THP-1 macrophages. Treatment with 30 μM of BT-08 partially protected THP-1 macrophages from bacterial-induced lysis (Fig 1F). Compound BT-08 did not inhibit the in vitro growth of other tested fast-growing mycobacteria and some G+ and G- species (Table S2). Thus, the effect of compound BT-08 could only be observed during host infection experiments, and it seems specific to mycobacteria, although we cannot rule out the possibility that other species are sensitive to BT-08 during infection. Because we hypothesized that BT-08 acts as a membrane-perturbing agent, we further explored the compound’s safety profile. BT-08 did not show toxicity toward zebrafish embryos, murine-derived macrophage cell line RAW 264.7, or human-derived monocyte THP-1 cell line during cytotoxicity experiments and infection studies (Table S3). In addition, BT-08 was not hemolytic toward sheep red blood cells (Table S4), hence demonstrating specificity toward slow-growing mycobacterial cells.

BT-08 in vitro anti-microbial activity is detergent- and media-dependent Even though we observed the activity of BT-08 during infection studies, we were puzzled by the fact that it showed no in vitro activity by itself. All in vitro experiments up to this point were performed in 7H9 medium supplemented with ADS and the detergent tyloxapol. Although this is a rich standard medium for slow-growing mycobacteria, we wondered whether a defined minimal medium with different detergents would affect the bacteria differently because the medium-dependent activity of anti-microbial compounds has been reported previously (Pethe et al, 2010; Franzblau et al, 2012). First, we replaced the detergent tyloxapol with Tween-80. Interestingly, compound BT-08 prevented bacterial growth of M. marinum in the 7H9 medium supplemented with ADS and Tween-80 (Fig S2). We next compared the standard 7H9 medium supplemented with ADS and Tween-80 with Sauton’s minimal medium supplemented with Tween-80 and Hartman’s de Bond (HdB) medium supplemented with Tween-80 (Fig S3). We observed that BT-08 is most active against M. marinum in the HdB medium with Tween-80 (Fig S3). Consequently, we continued the in vitro experiments using the HdB medium and Tween-80. Figure S2. Detergents used in growth media affect the susceptibility of M. marinum to BT-08. Susceptibility of M. marinum toward BT-08 in 7H9 medium supplemented with albumin–dextrose–saline and different detergents: Tween-80 or tyloxapol, using the resazurin microtiter plate assay. Data are presented as the mean of duplicates ± SD. Figure S3. Different growth media affect susceptibility of M. marinum to BT-08. Susceptibility of M. marinum toward BT-08 in different growth media using the resazurin microtiter plate assay. Data are presented as the mean of duplicates ± SD.

BT-08 potentiates the activity of high molecular weight antibiotics Because compound BT-08 facilitates the uptake of EtBr and resazurin dye into M. marinum cells, we investigated whether this effect extends to antibiotics. To clarify this, we selected two high molecular weight antibiotics, rifampicin (RIF) and vancomycin, as alterations in the mycobacterial cell envelope can enhance the susceptibility of mycobacteria to these two antibiotics (Healy et al, 2020). Moreover, the targets of RIF and vancomycin have distinct locations in the cytoplasm or periplasm, respectively. Drug-to-drug interactions in vitro are generally reported as the fractional inhibitory concentration (FIC) index (FICI). A FICI below 0.5 indicates synergy, whereas the FICI value between 0.5 and 1 represents an additive effect. First, we investigated the effect of BT-08 on the activity of RIF or vancomycin using checkerboard assays and 7H9 medium supplemented with tyloxapol, because BT-08 increased uptake of EtBr and resazurin in this medium. The addition of BT-08 resulted in a marked change in M. marinum sensitivity to the two antibiotics; for both vancomycin (Fig S4A) and RIF (Fig S4B), the MIC 90 was improved fourfold compared with the single-drug treatment. The same assay was used for M. tuberculosis H37Rv, where the shift for vancomycin was fourfold (Fig S4C), and for RIF, twofold (Fig S4D) when BT-08 was added. Because compound BT-08 alone does not inhibit the growth of M. marinum or M. tuberculosis in this media, the calculation of the FICI value was not possible. Thus, we repeated experiments using the HdB medium with Tween-80. BT-08 did not show sufficient activity in the HdB medium with Tween-80 in M. tuberculosis; therefore, we could not determine the FIC index. However, for M. marinum, the calculated FIC index for BT-08 and vancomycin was 0.38, and for BT-08 and RIF, 0.5, indicative of synergistic interactions for both tested drug combinations (Table S5). Thus, the data suggest that compound BT-08 also facilitates the uptake of RIF and vancomycin inside the cell, increasing their activity. Figure S4. Compound BT-08 increases activity of rifampicin (RIF) and vancomycin in vitro. (A, B, C, D) Sensitivity of M. marinum toward the combinatorial treatment of compound BT-08 with vancomycin (A) or RIF, (B, C, D) and the sensitivity of M. tuberculosis toward the combinatorial treatment of compound BT-08 with vancomycin (C) or RIF (D) using the in vitro checkerboard assay and 7H9 media supplemented with albumin–dextrose–saline and tyloxapol. Data are presented as the mean of duplicates ± SD. Next, we investigated whether we could confirm a similar synergistic effect in vivo using M. marinum-infected zebrafish embryos. Indeed, the combination of RIF and BT-08 was over 100-fold more active than the single agent at the same concentration (Fig 2A and B). This remarkable in vivo synergy was confirmed using various concentrations of both agents (Fig 2A). Inspired by these findings, we then tested several antibiotics, varying in their molecular weight, mechanism of action, and activity against mycobacteria (Fig 2C, Table S5). Interestingly, several combinations tested in M. marinum in vitro were shown to be effective, with a FICI value indicating synergistic or additive interactions (Fig 2C, Table S5). Compounds with molecular weights above 800g/mol, such as RIF, vancomycin, and polymyxin B, showed synergistic interactions, whereas compounds with a molecular weight below or close to 800g/mol showed additive effects (Fig 2C, Table S5). Notably, the compounds with the lowest molecular weight from our test set showed no interaction with BT-08. The correlation between the synergistic effect and a higher molecular weight of tested antibiotics was significant (*P = 0.0315) (Fig 2D) and suggests improved delivery of antibiotics inside the cells, which is typically a bottleneck for bulky compounds. Figure 2. Compound BT-08 and high molecular weight antibiotics act synergistically in vivo and in vitro. (A) Activity of rifampicin (RIF) and BT-08 and their combinations in the zebrafish embryo infection model. Zebrafish embryos were yolk-infected with M. marinum expressing tdTomato, and treatment was performed by immersion. Each data point represents the integrated red fluorescence intensity of a single zebrafish embryo, and the signal of each group is expressed as the mean ± SD of the mean. CTL represents the non-infected group. The fold difference between the means of different treatment groups is depicted. Statistical significance was determined by one-way ANOVA, following Tukey’s multiple comparison test by comparing each treatment group with the rest (****P ≤ 0.0001). CTL represents the non-infected group. (B) Representative images of M. marinum yolk-infected zebrafish embryos treated with DMSO, BT-08 at 3 μM, RIF at 3 μM, or their combination (BT-08 at 3 μM and RIF at 3 μM) at 4 d post-fertilization. The red color corresponds to a signal from M. marinum expressing tdTomato, and the green color corresponds to the injection control dye fluorescein. The scale bar represents 500 μm. (C) Drug combinations between BT-08 and selected antibiotics reported as the fractional inhibitory concentration (FIC) and the FIC index (FICI) were investigated in M. marinum using a checkerboard assay using the HdB medium with Tween-80. (D) FICI of BT-08 and selected antibiotics calculated using a checkerboard assay in M. marinum (HdB medium with Tween-80) is plotted against the molecular weight (g/mol) of tested antibiotics. The correlation was evaluated using Spearman’s one-tailed correlation test, showing significance of P = 0.0315.

BT-08 optimization resulted in benzothiazole BT-37 with improved activity against M. tuberculosis To optimize the compound BT-08 further, we explored the chemical space of the benzothiazoles (Table S6). All synthesized derivatives were screened for their activity against M. marinum in the M. marinum-infected zebrafish model. In earlier experiments, we observed that with REMA in the HdB medium with Tween-80, we can observe and evaluate growth inhibition of compound BT-08 (Fig S3). Thus, we evaluated compounds from the benzothiazole library for their in vitro activity using the HdB medium with Tween-80 by REMA (Table S6). We mainly investigated two parts of the BT-08 benzothiazole-core molecule—the six-position of the benzothiazole cycle and the substitution in the side benzyl group, named “A” and “B,” respectively (Fig 3A). The introduction of hydroxy- (BT-25), as well as methyl (BT-27), substituents at the six-position led to the toxicity of compounds in the zebrafish infection model. Only compounds with linear alkyl chains, BT-30 and BT-31, were active in the zebrafish model and demonstrated acceptable MIC 90 values against M. marinum, whereas other compounds with different functional substituents were inactive. For the next SAR evaluation, we decided to keep the 6-ethoxy group. We observed that adding an alkyl chain to the two-position of the phenyl ring (BT-38 and BT-39) resulted in a complete loss of potency in both assays. On the contrary, BT-40 with a prop-2-yn-1-yloxy substituent showed activity in the zebrafish model. We also found that introducing a fluorine atom at the two-position (BT-42) resulted in activity in both assays. However, when introducing a chlorine atom (BT-41), we noticed a loss of activity in the zebrafish model. Of the synthesized derivatives, only BT-37 with a 2-methoxy group demonstrated good activity in both models. The addition of two methoxy groups (BT-46 and BT-47), as well as a methoxy group and fluorine atom (BT-48 and BT-49), resulted in the acceptable activity, with BT-46 and BT-48 being the most interesting. However, introducing three methoxy groups led to a complete activity loss in both models, surprisingly, except for BT-52. Figure 3. Structure–activity relationship studies revealed the most active derivative BT-37. (A) Set of benzothiazole derivatives for structure–activity relationship studies. (B) Activity of benzothiazole derivatives at 1 μM in the zebrafish–M. marinum infection model. Embryos were yolk-infected with M. marinum expressing tdTomato and treated with 1 μM of each derivative by immersion. Each data point represents the integrated red fluorescence intensity of a single zebrafish embryo, and the signal of each group is expressed as the mean ± SD of the mean. Statistical significance was determined by one-way ANOVA, following Dunnett’s multiple comparison test by comparing the signal from the DMSO-treated control sample with each treatment group (****P ≤ 0.0001; *P ≤ 0.05). CTL represents the non-infected group. (C, D, E) Activity and chemical structures of BT-37, (D) BT-46, and (E) BT-48 in the macrophage infection model. THP-1 macrophages were infected with M. tuberculosis expressing gfp, induced by adding ATc. Macrophages (gray bars) were detected by staining the nuclei with Hoechst dye. The GFP signal within each macrophage was quantified, representing the amount of viable bacteria (green bars). DMSO- and RIF (10 μM)-treated samples served as a negative and positive control, respectively. Data are presented as the mean of duplicates ± range. Overall, several derivatives showed significantly improved in vitro and in vivo activity in M. marinum as compared to the parent compound BT-08 (Table S6, Fig 3B). The three best compounds, BT-37, BT-46, and BT-48, were further tested in the macrophage–M. tuberculosis infection model (Fig 3C–E). Interestingly, all three compounds showed dose-dependent intracellular activity by reducing the amount of viable M. tuberculosis within macrophages (Fig 3C–E). In addition, the compound BT-37 was the most successful in protecting macrophages from bacterial-induced lysis (Fig 3C). Thus, we decided to continue with compound BT-37. This molecule showed no cytotoxicity toward RAW 264.7 macrophages, THP-1 monocytes, and zebrafish embryos (Table S3) and did not lyse sheep red blood cells (Table S4). Compound BT-37 did not inhibit the in vitro growth of selected fast-growing mycobacteria and some G+ and G- species (Table S2). Moreover, using the EtBr assay, we confirmed that the compound BT-37 increases membrane permeability in M. marinum, as in the case of BT-08 (Fig S5). In addition, BT-37 increased EtBr uptake in M. tuberculosis mc26206 strain, suggesting a conserved phenotype between these two species (Fig S6). We further confirmed that BT-37 synergizes with RIF in M. marinum-infected zebrafish embryos (Fig S7); however, the effect was less prominent compared with the BT-08 (Fig 2A). Figure S5. Treatment of M. marinum with BT-37 increases ethidium bromide (EtBr) uptake. The M. marinum strain was grown in the HdB medium with Tween-80 and with different concentrations of BT-37. M. marinum WT expressing the porin mspA was used as a positive control (+mspA). After adding EtBr, the fluorescence intensity (arbitrary fluorescence units) was measured for 3 h. Data are presented as the mean of triplicates ± SD. Figure S6. Treatment of M. tuberculosis with BT-37 increases ethidium bromide (EtBr) uptake. The M. tuberculosis mc26206 strain was grown in the HdB medium supplemented with pantothenic acid, leucine, and Tween-80, and with different concentrations of BT-37. After adding EtBr, the fluorescence intensity (arbitrary fluorescence units) was measured for 3 h. Data are presented as the mean of duplicates ± SD. Figure S7. Synergistic effect of RIF and BT-37 in M. marinum-infected zebrafish embryos. The activity of rifampicin at 10 μM and BT-37 at 0.3 μM and their combination in the zebrafish embryo infection model. Zebrafish embryos were yolk-infected with M. marinum expressing tdTomato, and treatment was performed by immersion. Each data point represents the integrated red fluorescence intensity of a single zebrafish embryo, and the signal of each group is expressed as the mean ± SD of the mean. The fold difference between the means of different treatment groups is depicted.

Mutations in MMAR_0407 (Rv0164) cause resistance to BT-37 To identify the molecular target of BT-37, we raised spontaneously resistant mutants of M. marinum. Our approach was based on culturing M. marinum in the presence of a sublethal concentration of BT-37 in the HdB medium and gradually increasing the BT-37 concentration with every passaging step. However, the M. marinum WT strain did not develop resistance, even after prolonged incubation. Therefore, we employed a strain missing the endonuclease nucS, previously shown to have an increased mutation rate in Mycobacterium smegmatis by 100-fold compared with WT (Castañeda-García et al, 2017). We observed the growth of single M. marinum ΔnucS isolates selected during several passages with more than 30-fold higher MIC 90 as compared to the parental ΔnucS strain (Fig 4A). Four isolates were chosen for confirmation experiments in dose–response assays. Although two isolates were completely resistant to the tested compound concentrations (ΔnucS-R2 and ΔnucS-R3), the isolate ΔnucS-R1 showed an intermediate phenotype. We also identified one sensitive isolate (ΔnucS-R4) (Fig 4A) that had been subjected to the same number of culturing steps and, therefore, was used as a control for mutations not involved in resistance. The genomes of the four isolates ΔnucS-R1-4, and the ΔnucS parental strain were sequenced. Figure 4. Mutations and expression level of MMAR_0407 (Rv0164) modulate susceptibility to BT-37. (A) Spontaneous BT-37–resistant mutants of hyper-mutating M. marinum ΔnucS strain were tested for their susceptibility toward BT-37 using the resazurin microtiter plate assay in the HdB medium with Tween-80. Data are presented as the mean of duplicates ± range. (B, C) Survival of zebrafish embryos that were yolk-infected with the M. marinum WT or (C) BT-37–resistant M. marinum strain (M. marinum ΔnucS-R2) after dose-dependent treatment with BT-37. Kaplan–Meier’s survival tests were conducted to generate the survival curves, and P-values were calculated by the log-rank test (*P = 0.0173; ***P = 0.0001; ****P ˂ 0.0001). CTL: non-infected control sample. (D) Susceptibility of the M. marinum WT strain or strains transformed with episomal plasmids pMN016-rv0164 (WT+rv0164), pMN016-mmar_0407 (WT+mmar_0407), or pMN016-mmar_0407 H73Y (WT+mmar_0407 H73Y ) toward compound BT-37 after 4 d of incubation in the HdB medium with Tween-80 using the resazurin microtiter plate assay. Data are presented as the mean of duplicates ± range. (E) Susceptibility of the M. marinum WT strain or strains transformed with an integrative plasmid pML1357-mmar_0407 (giles::mmar_0407) or pML1357-rv0164 (giles::rv0164) toward BT-37 in the HdB medium with Tween-80 using the resazurin microtiter plate assay. Data are presented as the mean of duplicates ± range. (F) M. marinum strain expressing mmar_0407-targeting sgRNA (M. marinum mmar_0407 KD ) was incubated with a range of concentrations of ATc and BT-37 in the HdB medium with Tween-80. The susceptibility of this ATc-inducible knock-down strain was measured using the resazurin microtiter plate assay. Data are presented as the mean of duplicates ± range. (G) Thermal shift assay of Rv0164-HA, which was expressed in E. coli. Cell lysates were incubated with BT-37 or DMSO and exposed to different temperatures. Denatured proteins were removed by centrifugation, and the remaining proteins were separated by SDS–PAGE (Ponceau) and analyzed by Western blotting. DnaK served as an internal control. The BT-37–resistant strains showed several mutated genes compared with the M. marinum ΔnucS reference strain (Table S7). Among them, isolates ΔnucS-R2 and ΔnucS-R3, which displayed high resistance to BT-37 (Fig 4A), carried mutations in mmar_2080 and mmar_4794. However, these mutations were absent in the resistant isolate ΔnucS-R1, leading us to exclude them from further investigation despite their potential impact on susceptibility. Instead, we focused on identifying mutations common to all three resistant isolates. In all three resistant strains (ΔnucS-R1, ΔnucS-R2, and ΔnucS-R3), we found mutations in genes mmar_1438, mmar_1347, and mmar_0407 (Table S7). Notably, the mutations in genes mmar_1438 and mmar_1347 were also present in the BT-37–sensitive control strain ΔnucS-R4. Thus, we hypothesize that mutations in mmar_1438 and mmar_1347 arose during the continuous bacterial passaging and are unrelated to the resistance to compound BT-37, which leaves mmar_0407 as our prime candidate. Interestingly, the resistant isolates that showed complete resistance, that is, ΔnucS-R2 and ΔnucS-R3 (Fig 4A), shared an identical mutation in mmar_0407, resulting in an amino acid change H73Y (Table S7), whereas the isolate ΔnucS-R1 (Fig 4A) contains a different mutation at a nearby codon, resulting in G69S (Table S7). This could explain the differences in the resistance profile of these isolates (Fig 4A). The gene mmar_0407 encodes a small hypothetical protein that is conserved across mycobacteria and has an ortholog Rv0164 (TB 18.5) in M. tuberculosis (Marmiesse et al, 2004). The proteins of M. marinum and M. tuberculosis share 85.43% sequence identity. Transposon mutagenesis studies indicate that this gene is essential in both M. marinum and M. tuberculosis (Griffin et al, 2011; Dejesus et al, 2017), which would be in line with a potential drug target. We next showed that the identified BT-37–resistant M. marinum mutants are cross-resistant to other benzothiazole derivatives from our library, such as compounds BT-08 and BT-46 (Fig S8A), which exhibit low MIC against M. marinum WT (Fig S8B). The resistant strain was also investigated in zebrafish embryo survival assays, where zebrafish embryos are infected with a high bacterial load of M. marinum and embryo survival is monitored over several days upon treatment with the test compound (Fig 4B and C). Comparison of the lethality of WT or resistant M. marinum strains using the Kaplan–Meier survival test revealed no significant difference in the embryo mortality rate. This observation suggests that the resistant mutants do no exhibit changes in virulence in this model. Although treatment with BT-37 significantly delayed the death of zebrafish embryos infected with the M. marinum WT strain compared with the non-treated group (Fig 4B), the compounds were ineffective against infection with the resistant mutant (Fig 4C), thus suggesting that the compound’s activity in vivo is anti-bacterial and not host-directed. Moreover, the resistant strain no longer exhibited synergistic activity between BT-37 and RIF or vancomycin when tested using in vitro checkerboard assays (Fig S9A–D), indicating that the synergistic effect is linked to the gene mmar_0407 (rv0164). In the EtBr uptake assay, both the resistant strain treated with compound BT-37 and the untreated resistant strain exhibited a comparable phenotype to the WT strain (Fig S10). This suggests that the presence of the compound alone may not suffice to permeabilize the membrane. Rather, it must effectively target MMAR_0407. Figure S8. BT-08 and BT-46 exhibit cross-resistance to the BT-37–resistant M. marinum strain. (A, B) Susceptibility of M. marinum BT-37–resistant isolates (Mmar ΔnucS-R2) and (B) M. marinum WT strain using the resazurin microtiter plate assay and the HdB medium with Tween-80. Data are presented as the mean of duplicates ± SD. Figure S9. BT-37–resistant M. marinum strain does not show synergy with vancomycin or rifampicin in vitro. (A, B, C, D) M. marinum WT strain or BT-37–resistant strain (Mmar ΔnucS-R2) was investigated for the sensitivity toward the combinatorial treatment of compound BT-37 with rifampicin (A, B) or vancomycin (C, D) using the in vitro checkerboard assay and the HdB medium with Tween-80. Figure S10. Treatment of BT-37–resistant M. marinum does not increases ethidium bromide (EtBr) uptake. The M. marinum WT strain or BT-37–resistant M. marinum (Mmar ΔnucS-R2) were grown in the HdB medium with Tween-80 and with different concentrations of BT-37. After adding EtBr, the fluorescence intensity (arbitrary fluorescence units) was measured for 3 h. Data are presented as the mean of duplicates ± SD.

BT-37 is targeting MMAR_0407 (Rv0164) To confirm that the mutations in mmar_0407 are linked to BT-37 resistance, we overexpressed the WT mmar_0407 gene, the mutated gene mmar_0407 H73Y, and the M. tuberculosis ortholog rv0164 using the replicative vector pMN016 in the M. marinum WT strain. We then assessed the susceptibility of these overexpressing strains to BT-37 (Fig 4D). The overexpression of mmar_0407 led to a threefold shift in the MIC 90 (Fig 4D), likely because of increased production of the target protein. On the contrary, the overexpression of mmar_0407 with the H73Y mutation resulted in complete resistance to BT-37, providing further evidence of its involvement in the compound’s resistance (Fig 4D). Interestingly, the overexpression of the M. tuberculosis ortholog rv0164 also resulted in complete resistance (Fig 4D). To investigate this further, we reduced the overexpression of genes rv0164 and mmar_0407 by integrating the genes into the genome using the giles integration site targeted by vector pML1357. The resulting strains were both sensitive to the compound; however, even with reduced expression levels, the expression of the M. tuberculosis ortholog (giles::rv0164) still caused a higher level of resistance to compound BT-37 than mmar_0407 (giles::mmar_0407) (Fig 4E). In an alternative approach, we used CRISPR/Cas9 interference (CRISPRi) to construct a conditional knock-down strain of mmar_0407 (mmar_0407 KD ), regulated by the addition of anhydrotetracycline (ATc) (Meijers et al, 2020; Wong & Rock, 2021). We tested the strain in the checkerboard assay, using ATc to gradually reduce the mmar_0407 expression in a dose-dependent manner. The mmar_0407 KD strain was more sensitive in the presence of ATc to compound BT-37 as compared to the non-induced strain (Fig 4F). To directly prove the binding between Rv0164 and the inhibitor, we used a thermal shift assay. We assessed Rv0164’s stability at various temperatures with and without the inhibitor. Proteins have characteristic denaturation temperatures that can change with substrate or inhibitor binding. Rv0164-HA was expressed in Escherichia coli, with DMSO or BT-37 (10 μM). We tested temperatures from 45 to 70°C, blotted lysates on a membrane, and stained with Ponceau dye (Fig 4G). In both BT-37 and DMSO samples, soluble protein decreased as temperature rose. However, with BT-37, Rv0164-HA stayed soluble up to 67°C, whereas the DMSO-treated protein denatured at 54°C. We also probed for DnaK, a chaperone protein, which showed similar heat resistance in both samples. These results confirm that BT-37 alters Rv0164’s heat stability, likely by binding and stabilizing the protein. This supports MMAR_0407 (Rv0164) as the target for these benzothiazole compounds.