Malibu Moves Partners with IPS to Boost Safety and Engagement at Events
A security vehicle from International Protective Service, Inc. (IPS) stationed by the iconic Malibu sign.
IPS to sponsor Malibu Moves events, boosting safety measures and community participation at the scenic Zuma Beach, Malibu race event.
Our inaugural 5K, Half Marathon & 5K event takes full advantage of the stunning Zuma Beach setting, offering a blend of competitive challenge and breathtaking views for athletes and families alike.”MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malibu Moves is excited to announce a vital partnership with International Protective Service, Inc. (IPS), a leader in security solutions, enhancing safety at its annual Zuma Beach running/walking event. This collaboration will focus on providing a secure, engaging environment for participants and spectators of the Malibu Moves: 5K, Half Marathon & Kids Run.
Erica Segel, founder of Malibu Moves, highlighted the significance of the partnership: "Working with IPS not only elevates our safety measures but also allows us to highlight the spectacular scenery of Malibu. Our inaugural 5K, Half Marathon & 5K event takes full advantage of the stunning Zuma Beach setting, offering a blend of competitive challenge and breathtaking views that appeal to athletes and families alike."
The event is a unique celebration of fitness, health, and the great outdoors, attracting a diverse array of participants—from competitive runners aiming for personal bests to casual joggers and families enjoying the community vibe and scenic courses along Pacific Coast Highway.
Aaron T. Jones, CEO of IPS, emphasized the partnership’s goals: "I believe that Malibu Moves is a classic example of what is good in this world and our way of life. It is our mission here at IPS, to try to ensure we can all continue to enjoy the life and liberties we so love as Americans. Good health, happiness and freedom. It all goes hand in hand."
This year's inaugural event is expected to draw a broad audience, eager to experience the renowned landscapes of Malibu. It promises to be a key event for community engagement and athletic endeavors.
About IPS: International Protective Service, Inc. (IPS) is a leading armed private security firm that is rapidly expanding throughout the nation.
Established in 2006, IPS has locations from coast to coast. Whether by air, land, or sea, IPS provides a wide range of security services, including armed response, residential & commercial security, standing guard, patrols, K9, and private investigations delivered by highly-trained and experienced officers. For additional details on International Protective Service and their services, please visit www.ipsglobal.com.
About Malibu Moves: Founded by Erica Segel, Malibu Moves is dedicated to fostering a healthy, inclusive, and active community in Malibu, California. As organizers of the annual Malibu Moves: 5K, Half Marathon & Kids Run, the organization is committed to creating events that not only promote physical wellness but also strengthen community bonds. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Zuma Beach, these events draw participants from across the region, offering a mix of competitive and casual running opportunities suited for all ages and abilities. For more information about Malibu Moves and its upcoming events, please visit www.malibumoves.com.
