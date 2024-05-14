Great City Mississippi Applauds State Legislature for Approving More Public Safety Resources in Jackson

Great City Mississippi Applauds Legislature for Public Safety Resources

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great City Mississippi Foundation applauds the Mississippi State Legislature for continuing to invest in public safety in Hinds County. The Legislature has approved, and Gov. Tate Reeves has now signed, multiple appropriations bills during this legislative session that will continue to make our capital city safer.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to Gov. Tate Reeves, the Hinds County Delegation, and all of the other state leaders who made these resources possible during this session,” said Taylor Nicholas, Executive Director for Great City Mississippi. “Mississippi is stronger with a strong capital city, and we are grateful for the people who continue to invest in Jackson. Public safety is crucial to the health and vitality of our city, and with resources like these, we can work together to continue to see Jackson and Mississippi thrive.”

The Legislature approved two new Assistant District Attorneys (ADA) in Hinds County and one criminal investigator. Combined with the additional ADAs approved last session, this brings the total number to 16 Hinds County ADAs, 14 of which are permanent and 2 of which are temporary. The Office of the State Public Defender received funding for 3 additional full-time public defenders for Hinds County in this session. These resources will contribute to a reduction in the timeframe of moving defendants through the system.

The Legislature also appropriated $500,000 to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to purchase body cameras and additional vehicles. They also expanded the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID) to encompass a larger area, which includes three schools (Spann Elementary, Jackson Academy, and McLeod Elementary) as well as the Kroger on I-55.

"These new resources are boosting the ongoing efforts to enhance public safety, a collaboration among state leaders, law enforcement, and organizations like Great City Mississippi," stated Chris Gillard, a board member of Great City Mississippi and former Colonel Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Assistant Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. "Our initiatives are proving effective. Previously, a crime committed in Hinds County might not go to trial for 3-4 years. Now, with these improvements, cases are typically resolved within about 18 months. This significant reduction in trial wait times is a major improvement. We aim to keep up this momentum and continue making Jackson a safer place for everyone."



Great City Mississippi is a non-profit organization working to see Jackson thrive. The foundation is comprised of local business and community leaders who work with local, state, and national leaders with a focus on public safety, infrastructure, quality of life, and economic and workforce development in Jackson. To learn more, visit greatcityms.org.