Major Futures Launches Major Asians to Empower Asian and AAPI-Owned Brands for the US Market
Major Futures launches Major Asians, a new business unit set to elevate Asian & AAPI brands into the US market through business solutions and community supportLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major Futures, a global leader in brand, business, and creative strategy consulting, is excited to announce the launch of its new business unit, Major Asians. This team is dedicated to providing end-to-end brand and business solutions for Asian and AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) led companies, while also serving as a dynamic resource for cultural engagement and community support.
Leadership and Vision: Major Asians is built and managed by three prominent AAPI leaders—Will Hong, Carol Shih, and Jason Hsu—who bring a diverse array of skills to the forefront of brand, e-commerce, and marketing. “While we are all strategists at heart, we realized that each co-founder had complementary expertise in different areas of business. So we decided to join forces and become a kind of Voltron of brand and business development for Asian and AAPI brands,” said Carol Shih, Co-Founder. Their combined expertise ensures a holistic approach to both client projects and community support, reflecting a deep commitment to elevating Asian and AAPI brands.
Empowering Asian and AAPI Brands: Major Asians’ mission is to build Asian and AAPI brands by cultivating relationships, sharing impactful stories, and empowering the community. “Major Asians is not just a consulting firm. It’s a movement to bring Asian and AAPI-owned businesses to the forefront of the US market,” said Jason Hsu, Co-Founder. “If you’re an Asian brand trying to enter the US market, we’re a one-stop-shop in developing, launching, and scaling your brand for the American audience.”
Major Asians offers a full spectrum of services to develop and scale brands at every stage, including:
- Research and Market Analysis
- Brand Strategy
- Brand Development
- Brand Identity Design
- Design and Creative Production
- Marketing and Media Strategy
- Campaign Development and Execution
- Web Development and E-commerce Solutions
- Shopify Optimization
- Influencer Marketing
- Brand Partnerships
- Retail Sales and Management
- Logistics and Fulfilment Management
- Operational Support
Cultivating Community: Major Asians as a Catalyst for AAPI Cultural Advancement: Beyond its core consulting services, Major Asians is committed to being a resource and advocate for the AAPI community. Embracing the ethos that "a rising tide raises all boats," this new venture aims to support and amplify the ongoing AAPI movement, which is currently flourishing under the global influence of the "K-Wave" and "Asian Wave." To further this mission, Major Asians is launching A Major Asian Podcast that will educate, inspire, and spotlight AAPI entrepreneurs and their businesses, sharing their unique stories and experiences of being AAPI in America.
Will Hong, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, states, “I am beyond excited, not just for Major Asians, but for what the future holds for Asian and AAPI leaders. We’ve been here for a while now, but there’s still a lot of work ahead of us to inspire change in major ways in the US. We’re here to roll up our sleeves and work together in building that future.”
In addition, Major Asians is setting a new standard for community engagement by holding Office Hours each week to provide free advice, guidance, feedback, and ideation to AAPI founders and entrepreneurs. This approach ensures that while Major Asians continues to excel in client services, it remains fundamentally focused on nurturing and empowering the AAPI community, fostering a network of growth and mutual support.
###
About Major Futures: Major Futures is a globally recognized consulting firm that merges upstream business vision with downstream execution to maximize brand value. This disruptively lean firm ensures clients receive strategic guidance directly from top-level experts, empowering leaders with bold, transformative strategies for sustainable and substantial growth.
For additional information about Major Asians and how they can help your brand grow, please contact:
Will Hong
Major Asians
+1 404-610-2143
will@majorasians.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube