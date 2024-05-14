Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,738 in the last 365 days.

Lounge Lizard Worldwide Emphasizes the Importance of Mobile-First Web Design in 2024

Mobile-first Web Design - Lounge Lizard Worldwide

Lounge Lizard utilizes mobile-first design to create seamless, fast-loading, and easy-to-navigate websites that cater to the mobile user, which in turn helps their clients maximize their online presence and reach.

Lounge Lizard Logo

Lounge Lizard Logo

Mobile-first design is more than just a trend. It is a fundamental aspect of web design that impacts how users interact with websites daily.”
— Ken Braun, co-founder of Lounge Lizard
LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc., a leading web design company with over 25 years of industry experience, reinforces the critical importance of mobile-first web design as an integral part of modern digital marketing strategies. The agency, co-owned by industry veterans Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, highlights the shift towards mobile optimization in response to users' increasing reliance on smartphones and tablets worldwide.

In today's digital landscape, more than 50% of global website traffic stems from mobile devices, making the need for businesses to adopt mobile-first web design more pressing than ever. Lounge Lizard's approach ensures that websites are visually appealing on smaller screens and optimized for performance, enhancing user experience and engagement.

"Mobile-first design is more than just a trend. It is a fundamental aspect of web design that impacts how users interact with websites daily," said Ken Braun, co-founder of Lounge Lizard. "Our focus is on creating seamless, fast-loading, and easy-to-navigate websites that cater to the mobile user, which in turn helps our clients maximize their online presence and reach."

The shift towards mobile-first design aligns with Google's ranking algorithms, prioritizing mobile-friendly websites in search results and offering long-term benefits. This approach benefits businesses by improving their search engine visibility and supports the growing mobile commerce trend, ensuring a sustainable digital presence.

Lounge Lizard's expertise in mobile-first web design has led to numerous success stories across industries, from e-commerce to technology. These stories stand as a testament to the versatility and necessity of this approach in any sector. "At Lounge Lizard, we ensure that every project begins with a mobile-first mindset, putting the needs of the mobile user at the forefront of our design process," added Sharon Sexton Braun, co-founder.

As a leading web design and digital marketing agency, Lounge Lizard is committed to keeping up with and staying ahead of the demands of an ever-evolving digital world. Businesses seeking to enhance their overall digital strategy by focusing on mobile optimization can rest assured that they will receive top-tier service and results from the skilled team at Lounge Lizard.

For more information about Lounge Lizard's mobile-first web design services, please visit www.loungelizard.com.

Ken Braun
Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc
+1 888-444-0110 ext. 102
email us here

You just read:

Lounge Lizard Worldwide Emphasizes the Importance of Mobile-First Web Design in 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more