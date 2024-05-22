BusinAssist: Providing Company Formation and Virtual Office Address Services in the UK
Streamline Business Setup with BusinAssist's Expert Company Formation and Premium Virtual Office Address Services in the UKROMFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BusinAssist is thrilled to announce its company formation and virtual office address services in the United Kingdom (UK). Its business solution services are set to impact both UK and non UK residents' businesses significantly.
Experts in offering business support solutions for over 20 years now, BusinAssist offers services tailored to meet every customer’s needs. Why register a company with a company formation agent and not through Companies House?
Company incorporation is basically the birth of a company and entrepreneurs don’t want anything to go wrong.The process can be overwhelming for those who don’t have enough knowledge and deep understanding of the process and it is best to rely on professionals especially for non-UK residents who are not familiar with UK laws and regulations. BusinAssist helps business owners understand the process and help incorporate the company without any hassle.
“Instead of filling lengthy application forms you simply need to give us important details of your business like company name, business activity, directors, etc and leave the rest to us,” states BusinAsist.
Businesses that go directly through Companies House only get the company and a Certificate of Incorporation, whereas, through company formation agents, business owners get a range of services and support such as share certificates, memorandum of association, company registers.
They also offer additional services like creation of Companies House and HMRC accounts, EORI registration, VAT application along with the UK limited company formation. This way businesses will cover all required things in one go and don't need to worry about it later.
“Apart from company formation and Uk virtual office address services, we have a wide range of services such as back-office support solutions and VoIP services. It is also important to stay on top of statutory requirements after your company is incorporated to make sure it is in good standing and is obliged by UK rules and regulations. BusinAssist can even help you with your statutory requirements such as Confirmation Statement filing, Annual Accounts and Corporation Tax returns, VAT returns, etc,” added BusinAssist.
Once a UK limited company is incorporated, directors must comply with Companies House legal requirements such as filing annual accounts and confirmation statements yearly. A confirmation statement is designed to update Companies House about any changes to the corporate structure of the company and its trading activities whereas, an annual account is the financial report of an organisation for 12 months.
It is a legal requirement to ensure a business is compliant and it also demonstrates to employees, customers, partners, and stakeholders that the company takes governance and social impacts seriously.
Down the line, companies may need to terminate or appoint new directors or shareholders. BusinAssist helps with director and shareholder appointments in a correct and timely manner without any hassle.
Their company formation services cater for both UK and non UK residents at the same price and their packages come with a free UK business bank account and upto £70 cash reward when the account is opened.
Cost-effectiveness is crucial for startups and small businesses. Virtual office services offer flexibility, convenience, and it is also affordable given that it comes with a prestigious business address without the need of a physical office space. The business address can also be used to register a company and also for Companies House’ correspondence address.
The virtual office address London service also comes with mail handling and mail forwarding facility. This is easier for businesses to always stay on top of their mail correspondence. BusinAssist offers businesses the freedom to build their unique virtual addresses. Once a business chooses an address, the address will not be allocated to another business making it private and secure.
As part of their virtual office, they offer call answering services and voip services. Their virtual receptionist services aim to eradicate missing important calls for businesses and being interrupted by the phone ringing when you are in the middle of an important task. A team of qualified receptionists answer calls on behalf of the company and then forward details of the caller to the business owners.
Their various virtual offices addresses include the UK, Central and East London, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.
A virtual office offers flexibility meaning people can work from home regardless of whether they are traveling or not. Technology has made it easier for businesses to operate remotely using time tracking and project management apps.
Companies are adapting to technology advancements by ditching traditional landlines in favor of voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) services. With a VoIP phone service, businesses can make calls anywhere in the world over the internet and access a wide range of digital calling features. A VoIP phone system contains inbuilt features such as call recording, call conferencing, shared company phone books, and voicemail to email. It also Integrates easily with other software and applications.
BusinAssist offers UK and Ireland VoIP landline numbers and UK & USA Virtual Mobile Numbers.
“Whether you are in the agriculture, finance, technology, or creative sector, our business solutions can be tailored to meet your specific requirements. At BusinAssist, we have a dedicated team that endeavors to fulfill all customer needs. Along with a range of other business solution services, we aim to support your business growth and success with our company formation and virtual office services,” said BusinAssist.
