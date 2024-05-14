Search for Missing Massachusetts Man Concludes

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

May 14, 2024

Cutt’s Grant, NH – The body of William Donovan, a hiker who had been missing since April 16, 2024, was located by a search team in the Dry River around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13. The search team was directed to this new investigation area after gear and a jacket believed to have belonged to Donovan was found over the weekend in the river by hikers. This evidence helped focus the search area and Donovan’s body was ultimately located approximately 400 feet upstream from where the jacket was discovered.

The initial search team was comprised of conservation officers and drone teams from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR), New England K9 (NEK9), and Upper-Valley Wilderness Response Team (UVWRT). Donovan’s body was located just over 2.5 miles in from Route 302. The search team worked for hours to free the body from beneath a large boulder, but due to its size, freezing water temperatures, and the lack of tools required to move such a boulder, additional resources were called to assist.

Twin Mountain Fire Department provided the necessary additional gear and tools and dozens of volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR), Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue (PEMI SAR), and Mountain Rescue Services (MRS) all responded to assist.

These volunteers hiked in the additional equipment and then assisted with carrying Donovan’s body. The teams arrived back on Route 302 with the body at 6:40 p.m.

It is not known what brought Donovan into the Dry River Wilderness. It is also unknown how he entered the water, but it appears he was somehow forced from the ridge by high winds or other adverse weather conditions between Mt. Monroe and Mt. Eisenhower.

The body was relayed to the State Medical Examiners Office in Concord for autopsy.

No further information is available at this time.