TIPICO CROWNED 2024 SBC RISING STAR OF THE YEAR

HOBOKEN, NJ, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, has been named the 2024 SBC Rising Star of the Year. The honor was announced and presented to Tipico at the fourth annual SBC Awards North America, held at the Hilton Midtown in New York City on May 9, 2024.

Tipico was selected for its pace of growth and innovation, differentiating with proprietary technology built entirely in-house to personalize the online sports betting experience. Since January 2023, the brand has increased app processing speeds by 56% and increased app withdrawal speeds by 733%.

Since its US market entry in 2020, Tipico has leveraged its operational advantages to launch several new product features, promotions, and strategic partnerships across its operating states. Additionally, the company recently revamped its New Jersey-based proprietary casino platform to complement its sportsbook offerings with a focus on customer retention and cross-promotion.

“I am so proud to see Tipico recognized at one of the industry’s most prestigious events,” said Adrian Vella, Tipico US CEO. “Our team’s collective vision since we entered the US market four years ago was to disrupt the online gambling landscape with tech-powered, customer-first solutions. We’ve grown into a resilient organization with passionate colleagues, and so many of them helped us reach this milestone. With this achievement, we’re reminded of the remarkable journey we’ve undertaken together.”

The SBC Rising Star of the Year award is judged based on rigorous criteria, including operational efficiency, market growth, innovative marketing strategies, the introduction of unique features, commitment to responsible gambling, and customer satisfaction.

Tipico has also been recognized by Eilers and Krejcik Gaming (EKG) for its sportsbook and casino platform operations. Tipico Sportsbook ranked fourth in the nation in In-Play Betting in EKG’s July 2023 Product Analysis Report. Additionally, EKG tested and ranked Tipico Casino as the top casino app in the nation in September 2023, recognized for its clean, intuitive, and fast UX.

For more information on Tipico, please visit https://www.tipico.com/us.

About Tipico North America

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting-edge digital and mobile betting entertainment elevating the game experience for even the most passionate fans. Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico places the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences, and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports. The platform hosts online sports betting in New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa, and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.

Dan Ahern Tipico 781-927-4038 tipico@pollackgroup.com