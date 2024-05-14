Ocaquatics Swim School Recognized as a ‘Top Workplace’ for the Seventh Year in a Row
EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida’s Sun Sentinel has once again awarded Ocaquatics Swim School with the prestigious ‘Top Workplace for Midsize Employers’ title for the seventh consecutive year. This recognition solidifies the reputation of the swim school as a premier employer in the region.
In addition to being ranked a Top Workplace, founder and CEO Miren Oca was also personally bestowed with a ‘Special Award for Leadership’ recognizing her exemplary guidance and vision for her team. This award highlights Miren’s unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and empowering workplace culture.
“We are so proud of our team for making Ocaquatics Swim School not only a great place to work but also the best swim school in South Florida. We have an amazing culture at Ocaquatics and our team lives our values of safety, service and fun every day. This award is merely a reflection of the commitment they share towards maintaining a workplace where everyone is valued and empowered." - Miren Oca
Since 1994, the swim school has consistently demonstrated a dedication to creating an environment where employees can thrive both personally and professionally. This year Miren celebrated 30 years in business by making the uncommon decision to make 47 of her long term employees co-owners of the business through the creation of an Employee Ownership Trust.
Ocaquatics Swim School remains dedicated to its mission of providing high-quality swim instruction in a supportive and inclusive environment. Through innovative teaching methods, their own purpose-built indoor facilities, and a focus on employee well-being, Ocaquatics continues to make a positive impact on the South Florida community and beyond.
For more information about Ocaquatics Swim School and its programs, please visit - https://www.ocaquatics.com
About Ocaquatics Swim School:
Ocaquatics Swim School has been at the forefront of swim lessons and water safety education in Miami-Dade County for more than 30 years. Their mission is to teach families to love swimming and become safer in, on and around the water by providing swim lessons in a loving, positive, and fun environment, Ocaquatics has grown to operate five state-of-the-art indoor facilities throughout the county. As a newly transitioned 100% employee-owned company, Ocaquatics continues to set the standard for excellence in swim instruction and community engagement.
Warren Cohn
In addition to being ranked a Top Workplace, founder and CEO Miren Oca was also personally bestowed with a ‘Special Award for Leadership’ recognizing her exemplary guidance and vision for her team. This award highlights Miren’s unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and empowering workplace culture.
“We are so proud of our team for making Ocaquatics Swim School not only a great place to work but also the best swim school in South Florida. We have an amazing culture at Ocaquatics and our team lives our values of safety, service and fun every day. This award is merely a reflection of the commitment they share towards maintaining a workplace where everyone is valued and empowered." - Miren Oca
Since 1994, the swim school has consistently demonstrated a dedication to creating an environment where employees can thrive both personally and professionally. This year Miren celebrated 30 years in business by making the uncommon decision to make 47 of her long term employees co-owners of the business through the creation of an Employee Ownership Trust.
Ocaquatics Swim School remains dedicated to its mission of providing high-quality swim instruction in a supportive and inclusive environment. Through innovative teaching methods, their own purpose-built indoor facilities, and a focus on employee well-being, Ocaquatics continues to make a positive impact on the South Florida community and beyond.
For more information about Ocaquatics Swim School and its programs, please visit - https://www.ocaquatics.com
About Ocaquatics Swim School:
Ocaquatics Swim School has been at the forefront of swim lessons and water safety education in Miami-Dade County for more than 30 years. Their mission is to teach families to love swimming and become safer in, on and around the water by providing swim lessons in a loving, positive, and fun environment, Ocaquatics has grown to operate five state-of-the-art indoor facilities throughout the county. As a newly transitioned 100% employee-owned company, Ocaquatics continues to set the standard for excellence in swim instruction and community engagement.
Warren Cohn
RocketShipPR
+1 917-796-7463
Warren@RocketshipPR.com