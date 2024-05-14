Boston Institute of Analytics Announces Global Expansion with 105 Campuses across 7 Countries
BIA expands its global footprint with 105 campuses across 7 countries offering advanced training in emerging tech & globally recognized Post Graduate Degrees.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA), a leader in providing cutting-edge training courses in emerging technologies and corporate training, is proud to announce the successful launch of 105 campuses across 7 countries. This milestone firmly establishes BIA as a global leader in education and training for data science, AI, investment banking, cyber security, ethical hacking, digital marketing, advertising, PR, and corporate communication.
BIA’s expansion reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality education and training that meets the rapidly changing needs of the technology and business sectors. With this expansion, BIA now offers a comprehensive Post Graduate Degrees program, including Masters in Science program and an MBA program. These degrees award 90 European ECTS Credits, recognized globally, including in Europe, the United States, Canada, and over 60 other countries. BIA has become one of the top customized corporate training company globally.
Key Highlights of BIA’s Global Expansion:
• Extensive Reach: BIA now operates 105 campuses worldwide, enhancing its ability to deliver industry-relevant training globally.
• Comprehensive Curriculum: Courses are designed and revised periodically to keep the course content updated with the latest technologies and updates.
• Advanced Degrees: The introduction of Post Graduate Degrees in Technology and Business Management, with 90 European ECTS Credits, recognized globally.
• Industry Partnerships: Collaboration with leading corporations to tailor training programs that meet the evolving demands of the workforce.
• Expert Faculty: Courses are taught by industry experts with a focus on practical skills and real-world applications.
Quotes from BIA Leadership:
Sufia Khan, Advisor to the Board, Boston Institute of Analytics, said, “Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between academia and industry. This expansion allows us to bring our proven curriculum and teaching methodology to a global audience, preparing the next generation of leaders and innovators in technology and business.”
About Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA):
Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA) is an international organization that provides training in emerging technologies and business practices to meet the career goals of professionals and students. By focusing on key areas such as data science, AI, investment banking, cyber security, ethical hacking, digital marketing, advertising, PR, and corporate communication, BIA equips students with the skills necessary to succeed in today’s dynamic job market. With the launch of its Post Graduate Degrees, BIA continues to enhance its educational offerings and global reach. BIA is regarded as one of the top data science training institutes across the globe providing top data science courses.
Ken Drinkwater
Boston Institute of Analytics
+1 617-849-8482
outreach@bostoninstituteofanalytics.org
