Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu relaunches Family’s Matter Program Government, 15 May

The South African family was different before democracy due to policies and legislation such as the migrant labour system which separated and disintegrated, especially black South African families. When South Africa became a democratic state, the new government formulated legislation and policies such as the White Paper on Families in order to strengthen and integrate South African families.

Exacerbated severely by HIV/AIDS, the new government had to bring services for the different types of families.

The White Paper on Families emphasises the importance of community that goes beyond what had become the typical family definition. The paper highlights the evolving family dynamic and had a broad definition of a family that included grandparents and extended families.

It is in this context that Dr Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, deputy minister of Social Development, will on International Families Day, Wednesday, 15 May 2024, officiate the media launch of the newly revised Family’s Matter Program.

The department has developed a compendium of eight different Social and Behaviour Change (SBC) programs namely, Boys Championing Change, Men Championing Change, YOLO, ChommY, Rock Leadership Program, Community Capacity Enhancement, Ke-Moja and the Family Matters Program. These programs are aimed at addressing key social and structural drivers of HIV, TB, and STIs targeting individuals, families, communities, and society at large.

The changes of the name from Families Matter Program to “Family's Matter Program" (FMP) seeks to elevate the message that each household has a unique matter raging from alcohol and substance abuse, HIV, Gender Based Violence and Femicide( GBVF) amongst others. The FMP has a role to play in addressing the specific matters related to the household at a family level.

The FMP works at an interpersonal level with a focus on families and family networks, and uses facilitator-led small group discussions and support groups to help change parenting practices by creating platforms to promote stronger parent-child communication on sexuality and risk reduction.

During the launch, Dr Bogopane-Zulu will be interacting with beneficiaries of the FMP from various households as defined by the White Paper.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of democracy in the Republic of South Africa and International Day of Families.

It was in 1993 that the General Assembly decided in a resolution that 15 May annually should be observed as the International Day of Families.

The day provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic, and demographic processes affecting families.

The global community this year commemorates the day under the theme: “Families and Climate Change”.

This aims to raise awareness of how climate change impacts families and the role families can play in climate action.

Through family and community initiatives, we can foster climate action with education, access to information, training, and community participation.

This media launch is a build-up towards Child Protection Week, commemorated annually, which has been moved May 19 due to the national elections. Child Protection Week aims to raise awareness on the rights of children as articulated in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and Children’s Act (Act No 38 of 2005). Observed under the theme: “Protecting South Africa’s Children 30 years on”, the campaign will be launched in the Northern Cape.

Children in South Africa live in a society with a constitution that has the highest regard for their rights and for the equality and dignity of everyone.

Protecting children from violence, exploitation, and abuse is not only a basic value but also an obligation clearly set out in Article 28 of the South African Constitution. The aim of child protection is to ensure the safety, well-being, care, and protection of children through an integrated multi-disciplinary approach.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Family’s Matter media launch organised as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield, Gauteng Province.

Media can RSVP by contacting:

Ms. Makhosazana Mavuso

Cell: 072 732 9381

E-mail: MakhosazanaMa@dsd.gov.za

Media inquiries may be forwarded to:

Ms. Lumka Oliphant

Cell: 083 484 8067

E-mail: lumkao@dsd.gov.za