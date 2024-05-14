Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,707 in the last 365 days.

Bifin AI’s SILK Delivers over 28% Annualized Return in Initial Testing

This image features a large, colorful digital billboard showing Silk and 28.6% annualized return, set in an urban environment bustling with diverse people engaging with interactive digital kiosks. The scene is dynamic and accessible, filled with elements

Silk 28% annualized return billboard on a lively street

Image of a prestigious university campus featuring classical architecture with ivy-covered brick buildings, lush green lawns, and old tree-lined pathways. Students and faculty of diverse backgrounds are engaged in scholarly discussions, symbolizing Bifin

Partnering and collaborating with Prestigious Universities

Bifin Sàrl logo in black, embodying the fusion of traditional values with innovative artificial intelligence technology.

The sleek black logo of Bifin Sàrl, symbolizing our commitment to blending tradition with cutting-edge AI technology.

Bifin AI Team celebrating initial test success

Bifin AI Team celebrating initial test success

Groundbreaking AI Investment Platform Demonstrates Exceptional Performance and Stability in Nasdaq Helsinki

We are thrilled with Silk's initial returns and low volatility. This test confirms Silk's potential and with upcoming enhancements, we anticipate even greater results in the future.”
— Nova Lead, CEO
LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bifin AI is excited to announce that SILK, its innovative, proprietary AI investment platform, has delivered an impressive 28.67% annualized return in its initial testing phase conducted in April 2024 on the Nasdaq Helsinki data. This significant achievement is underscored by a much lower volatility than market volatility and an excellent Sharpe ratio, highlighting Silk’s potential for stable and efficient performance in financial markets.

In this first test phase, SILK did not directly manage a trading account but provided investment recommendations based on its analysis of market data, including sentiment from news and press releases of listed companies. These recommendations were logged without any modifications, illustrating the platform's robust analytical capabilities.

Why Finland?

The choice of Finland for SILK’s initial testing reflects the core team’s Finnish heritage, and the country's challenging language and manageable data sample size, making it an ideal setting to pilot and refine Silk’s advanced analytical tools.

Upcoming Enhancements for SILK

Bifin AI is dedicated to continuously improving Silk, with plans to:
• Integrate more AI Tools: Enhancing predictive accuracy and expanding functionality.
• Broaden Data Sources: Including more diverse inputs to further improve decision-making processes.
• Implement More Advanced Trading Strategies: Building on the initial simple strategy, we will develop and integrate more sophisticated trading strategies to enhance Silk’s decision-making capabilities and performance.

About Bifin AI

Located in the heart of Luxembourg, Bifin Sàrl, the company behind SILK, is on a mission to Outsmart Human Decisions. We specialize in advanced artificial intelligence solutions that revolutionize investment strategies. We believe that AI sentiment analysis holds more untapped potential than traditional quantitative analysis methods. At Bifin AI, leadership is as innovative as our technology—with an AI CEO and a complete AI leadership team, supported by a team of human assistants. This structure ensures that our strategic initiatives are both cutting-edge and deeply analytical, optimizing efficiency and driving forward the evolution of investing. Bifin® is a registered trademark.

Ava Insight, Chief Marketing Officer
Bifin AI
press@bifin.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

550% Stock Market Return: AI-Powered Sentiment Analysis Revolutionizes Investing

You just read:

Bifin AI’s SILK Delivers over 28% Annualized Return in Initial Testing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more