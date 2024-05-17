New Book Unveils a Practical Blueprint for Adults and Leaders that Cultivates Emotional Intelligence in the Digital Age

Cultivating Emotional Intelligence in the Digital Age book and tablet Cultivating Emotional Intelligence in the Digital Age book and iPad tablet

This new book resource provides a practical, evidence-based framework – the DIGITAL EQ Blueprint – to develop emotional intelligence within a digital context.

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's rapidly evolving digital world, emotional intelligence (EQ) is no longer a luxury - it's a necessity. To help adults and leaders navigate this complex landscape, renowned psychologist Michelle van Namen BA(Hons) Psych announces the release of her new book, "Cultivating Emotional Intelligence in the Digital Age: A Psychologist's DIGITAL EQ Blueprint for Adults & Leaders to Thrive in a Radically Changing World".

The book equips readers with a practical, evidence-based framework – the DIGITAL EQ Blueprint – to develop and enhance their emotional intelligence in a digital context. Michelle van Namen's approach addresses the unique challenges of the digital age, such as:

• Why emotional intelligence is more important than IQ online

• How to use technology to improve your well-being, not harm it

• Understanding the psychology behind digital interactions

• Strategies for protecting your mental health online

• Preventing burnout and anxiety in a constantly connected world

• Building strong relationships even through screens

• Leading and motivating a team remotely

• Creating a healthy digital environment for yourself and your team

• Staying focused and avoiding distractions online

• Decoding the hidden emotions in digital communication

• Raising digitally responsible children

• Keeping your Digital EQ skills sharp as technology evolves

• Creating a personalized plan to boost your Digital EQ

Overall, this book aims to provide tools and knowledge to navigate the digital world effectively and maintain emotional well-being.

“As a Psychologist, I am seeing firsthand the mental health issues associated with the rapidly changing digital era,” says Michelle van Namen. “My book provides an understanding of the new emotional landscape we are all navigating, and I offer practical strategies to deal with the psychological and emotional problems associated with how we interact in the digital world, and how it is impacting personal and global EQ.”

"Cultivating Emotional Intelligence in the Digital Age" offers:

• Actionable strategies: Learn practical tools and exercises to build self-awareness, self-regulation, social awareness, and relationship management skills in a digital environment.

• Real-world examples: Gain insights from relatable case studies that showcase the impact of effective digital EQ in various settings.

• Leadership guidance: Discover how to cultivate an emotionally intelligent team culture and empower others to excel in the digital age.

This book is recommended for anyone who struggles with communicating online, building strong connections virtually, leading remotely, or maintaining mental well-being in the digital age. The book offers strategies to overcome these challenges and thrive in our increasingly digital world.

"Cultivating Emotional Intelligence in the Digital Age" is available for purchase now through Amazon in eBook, paperback and hardcover versions here- https://mybook.to/DigitalEQ. The audiobook version will be launched on Spotify and other audiobook channels within the next month.