System-on-Module (SoM) based on NXP i.MX93 with Wi-Fi 6 in SMARC and OSM form factor

Ronetix Logo RNX-iMX93-SMARC top side RNX-iMX93-OSM top side

Ronetix is a leading provider of high-performance System on Module (SOM) solutions and JTAG debuggers and Flash Programmers for a wide spectrum of CPU platforms

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronetix announces its upcoming SMARC 82x50mm and OSM Size-L 45x45mm SoMs based on NXP i.MX93 64-bit dual-core 1.7GHz ARM Cortex-A55, alongside 250MHz Cortex-M33 for low latency and real-time tasks, up to 2 GB LPDDR4-RAM and 512 GB eMMC.

The System-on-Module with two CAN and two Ethernet interfaces is designed especially for gateways and all areas of industrial automation.

The Neural Processing Unit (NPU) Arm® Ethos™ U-65 micro makes the acceleration of neural networks in high-performance embedded devices possible. It is ideal for use in machine vision applications and intelligent energy management systems. The microNPU offers increased performance for more demanding applications, providing computing power into the 0.5 TOPs range.

The SoMs provide built-in security features, 2x CAN bus, 2x GbE, industrial temperature range, camera inputs, audio, ADC, USB, certified Wi-Fi 6, BT/BLE, and display outputs.

Yocto Micledore 6.1.55 and carrier boards are available.