Podium at Round 2 of 2024 Trent Valley Championship for Lucas Blantford Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.

Podium at Round 2 of 2024 Trent Valley Championship for Lucas Blantford Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.

Podium at Round 2 of 2024 Trent Valley Championship for Lucas Blantford Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced podium at round 2 of 2024 Trent Valley Championship in Lincolnshire for Lucas Blantford under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co. Limited as the development and progression the driver and team have worked on was there for all to see.

“The team have worked very hard with Lucas on his race craft using Lucas video data from the last meeting, the team spent countless hours during the week discussing with Lucas, his kart placement and decision making on track” Adrian Blantford said.

ULTIMATE R work hard to train and coach their drivers whilst maintaining a personal approach to maximise potential and performance. ULTIMATE R works towards drivers goals, whilst addressing drivers weaknesses, but more importantly focusing on their strengths to help each driver get the result they want.

Ultimate R Driver Coach Matty Hingeley said “Lucas showed how quickly he can take information in and implement that out on the track, we still have work to do but this was an exceptional step forward in his development with Ultimate R and the P2 in the final was well deserved.”

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Without the help and support from Elite Capital & Co. Limited, both on and off the track Lucas wouldn’t have progressed and developed as quickly, and we thank them for this support along with our other partners.”

Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –

Website: lucasblantfordracing.com

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

NNNN

Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Podium at Round 2 of 2024 Trent Valley Championship for Lucas Blantford Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
Company/Organization
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y 4JS
United Kingdom
+44 20 3709 5060
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

KEY FEATURES OF THE PUBLIC & GENERAL INFORMATION

More From This Author
Podium at Round 2 of 2024 Trent Valley Championship for Lucas Blantford Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.
Start of 2024 Season for Lucas Blantford at Super One National Championship Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited Strengthens Its Global Standing by Joining the China-Britain Business Council
View All Stories From This Author