Podium at Round 2 of 2024 Trent Valley Championship for Lucas Blantford Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced podium at round 2 of 2024 Trent Valley Championship in Lincolnshire for Lucas Blantford under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co. Limited as the development and progression the driver and team have worked on was there for all to see.
“The team have worked very hard with Lucas on his race craft using Lucas video data from the last meeting, the team spent countless hours during the week discussing with Lucas, his kart placement and decision making on track” Adrian Blantford said.
ULTIMATE R work hard to train and coach their drivers whilst maintaining a personal approach to maximise potential and performance. ULTIMATE R works towards drivers goals, whilst addressing drivers weaknesses, but more importantly focusing on their strengths to help each driver get the result they want.
Ultimate R Driver Coach Matty Hingeley said “Lucas showed how quickly he can take information in and implement that out on the track, we still have work to do but this was an exceptional step forward in his development with Ultimate R and the P2 in the final was well deserved.”
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Without the help and support from Elite Capital & Co. Limited, both on and off the track Lucas wouldn’t have progressed and developed as quickly, and we thank them for this support along with our other partners.”
