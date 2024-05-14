Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has gained significant global recognition, presenting unprecedented opportunities for its revival and advancement. Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., located in Hebei Province in northern China, has remained committed to its corporate mission of inheriting and innovating, with the aim of creating benefits for humanity, for over three decades. By integrating the wisdom of TCM with modern technology, Yiling Pharmaceutical has successfully cultivated its core competitiveness based on the Luobing theory of TCM.

Adhering to international standards and employing evidence-based medicine, Yiling Pharmaceutical has developed and introduced 14 innovative patented TCM products worldwide, catering to a wide range of major disease areas. This has paved a distinctive path for TCM to go global and contributed to the establishment of a global community focused on shared health for all. Yiling Pharmaceutical recognizes that leveraging TCM technology innovation and promoting TCM culture are key strategies to enhance international communication and increase global influence. Consequently, Yiling Pharmaceutical has taken practical steps to establish a comprehensive theoretical system and overseas associations, which have proven to be significant measures in further enhancing its international reputation.

One notable accomplishment is the systematic development of the Luobing theory by Yiling Pharmaceutical. Through the dedicated efforts of Yiling Pharmaceutical, the Luobing theory has gained considerable recognition and popularity overseas. As a result, Luobing societies have been successfully established in various countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, and Europe. In addition to the establishment of Luobing societies, Yiling Pharmaceutical organizes regular events such as the Luobing Summit and academic exchange seminars in different countries. These gatherings serve as platforms for scholars and experts to share their research and insights on the Luobing theory. Notably, the International Congress on Luobing Theory, which has been successfully held for twenty consecutive sessions, has emerged as a highly esteemed international academic conference within the TCM field. This congress attracts renowned researchers and practitioners from around the world, further contributing to the global recognition and dissemination of the Luobing theory.

Collaboration with overseas academic institutions has been a crucial strategy for Yiling Pharmaceutical in strengthening its international reputation. Yiling Medical Research Institute has actively engaged in collaborative research on Tongluo formulas with esteemed international medical research institutions, including Cardiff University in the United Kingdom, Leiden University in the Netherlands, Harvard Medical School's Cardiovascular Research Center, and Duke University. Through these collaborations, Yiling Pharmaceutical has consistently introduced globally impactful products, further augmenting its international renown.

One notable example is the Tongxinluo Capsule, developed by Yiling Pharmaceutical. The efficacy of this product has been recognized to such an extent that a research paper on it was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), a prestigious medical journal with an exceptionally high impact factor of 120. This achievement has significantly contributed to the international recognition and standing of Yiling Pharmaceutical and its products. The publication of the research paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has had a significant impact on Yiling Pharmaceutical's international brand appeal and recognition among users worldwide. This achievement has further solidified Yiling Pharmaceutical's reputation as a trusted and reputable company in the global market. The recognition from such a prestigious medical journal has not only increased the credibility of Yiling Pharmaceutical's products but has also garnered the attention and trust of overseas users. As a result, Yiling Pharmaceutical has gained greater international recognition and expanded its user base across borders.

International conferences serve as a valuable platform for Yiling Pharmaceutical to showcase its authoritative position in the industry and amplify its voice. In November 2023, a research paper related to the national key R&D program, which focused on studying the intervention of cardiovascular case chain guided by the Luobing theory, was published in a prestigious international academic journal. This publication garnered significant attention from the medical community worldwide.

To highlight this achievement, Yiling Pharmaceutical organized an achievement release conference in Beijing on November 16. Esteemed scholars from China and the United States, as well as tens of thousands of medical experts and scholars from around the world, participated in the conference both online and offline. The event received tremendous online engagement, with over 7.5 million views. This conference further solidified Yiling Pharmaceutical's global presence and allowed the company to share its groundbreaking research with a wide audience, establishing it as a leading authority in the field. In September 2023, Yiling Pharmaceutical's Qili Qiangxin Capsule garnered significant attention at the esteemed European Society of Cardiology Annual Congress, a premier international academic conference in the field of cardiovascular diseases held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The capsule stood out as one of the highlights of the event. During the conference, Professor Li Xinli, a renowned expert in cardiovascular diseases from the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University in China, presented the research findings on the evaluation of the capsule in treating chronic heart failure composite final cases. This research generated widespread interest among international experts, further establishing the reputation and efficacy of Yiling Pharmaceutical's product.

In addition to actively participating in high-level conferences to maintain strong connections with the academic and international pharmaceutical industry, Yiling Pharmaceutical also focuses on bridging the gap with overseas users and leveraging word-of-mouth branding through the introduction of its products in international markets. By effectively promoting its products abroad, Yiling Pharmaceutical aims to expand its global reach and establish a positive reputation among overseas users. Yiling Pharmaceutical's commitment to expanding its presence in international markets is exemplified by recent achievements in product registration. In October 2023, the innovative patented TCM product Shensong Yangxin Capsule, developed and manufactured by Yiling Pharmaceutical, successfully obtained registration as a herbal and natural medicine in Nigeria. This registration highlights the company's dedication to providing herbal remedies that adhere to local regulations and meet the needs of consumers in Nigeria.

Similarly, in September 2023, the official website of the Canadian Department of Health confirmed the registration of Yiling Pharmaceutical's innovative TCM product, Bazi Bushen Capsule, as a natural health product in Canada. This recognition by the Canadian authorities further demonstrates Yiling Pharmaceutical's commitment to meeting the stringent regulatory requirements and quality standards of international markets, including Canada.

By securing registrations for its TCM products in Nigeria and Canada, Yiling Pharmaceutical not only expands its global market reach but also establishes a solid foundation for promoting the benefits of traditional Chinese medicine on an international scale.

Currently, Yiling Pharmaceutical's innovative TCM products, such as Tongxinluo Capsule, Shensong Yangxin Capsule and Lianhua Qingwen Capsule have been registered and marketed in more than 50 countries and regions worldwide. The extensive evidence-based research in the field of medicine provides solid evidence support for Yiling Pharmaceutical's patented TCM products to be accepted by the rest of the world.

As a representative TCM enterprise expanding into overseas markets, Yiling Pharmaceutical is using its strong therapeutic effects and leveraging internationally recognized scientific evaluation standards such as evidence-based medicine to present the efficacy of TCM to the world. Such practices help make the evaluation of the effectiveness and safety of TCM diagnosis and treatment more international, scientific, and standard, thus facilitating the global understanding and recognition of TCM.

