#LJDNRadio Presents Southern Soul Artist Prince Djae and The Vibe Crew is Coming to Portsmouth VA
Prince Djae Comes To Portsmouth VA
Show up and show out”PORTSMOUTH, VA, US, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singing his hit song "Get Up And Roll"
— Lina Jones
Prince DjaePrince Djae
MC Mahogany FawnMC Mahogany Fawn
Event Brite BannerEvent Brite Banner
#ND Music Logo#ND Music Logo
Shine Bold ND Artist Marketing & PromoShine Bold ND Artist Marketing & Promo
LJDNRadio LogoLJDNRadio Logo
Eddie Key MT Soulmo Tour Coming in October 2024Eddie Key MT Soulmo Tour Coming in October 2024
Johnny Kroon MT Soulmo Tour Coming in October 2024Johnny Kroon MT Soulmo Tour Coming in October 2024
Mac Full Throttle MT Soulmo Tour Coming in October 2024Mac Full Throttle MT Soulmo Tour Coming in October 2024
LJDNPodcast Hosting ServiceLJDNPodcast Hosting Service
<>
"Prince DJae Comes To Portsmouth Va" Event to Showcase Southern Soul Sensation
Southern Soul music fans, mark your calendars for August 17, 2024, as the London Lounge welcomes the one and only Prince DJae to Portsmouth, VA. Presented by LJDNRadio.com, this event promises an unforgettable night of soulful melodies and infectious rhythms.
Keeping the energy high throughout the evening will be the talented "aka" Chocolate Girl Mahogany Fawn as the MC.
Tickets for the event are available for purchase on ljdnradio.com and Eventbrite. Regular ticket prices are $25, with door prices set at $30. For those looking to enhance their experience, VIP tickets and table packages for up to 6 people are also available on ljdnradio.com. Cash app is available $LJDNetwork7 (Please specify if ticks are for regular $25, VIP $40, or table $150 sits up to 6 people) links direct you to Square for purchase.
Not able to attend in person? Don't worry! The event will be broadcast live on ljdnradio.com internet radio station, ensuring that fans from around the world can join in on the excitement.
For more information about the event, including ticketing and pricing details, interested individuals can reach out via Facebook messenger or email at ljdnradio@gmail.com, and listen to our upcoming tour artist songs on our YouTube Channel.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to see Prince DJae live in Portsmouth. Get your tickets now and prepare to be mesmerized by the soulful sounds of Southern Soul music.
Event Details:
- Date: August 17, 2024
- Time: Doors open at 6:00 pm
- Location: London Lounge, 1106 London Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23704
- Ticket Purchase: ljdnradio.com, EventBrite
Media Contact:
Lina Jones
Promoter
ljdnradio@gmail.com
757-255-1457
About LJDNRadio.com:
LJDNRadio.com is a premier online radio station dedicated to showcasing independent artists and providing a platform for emerging talent. With a focus on Southern Soul, R&B, and Blues music, LJDNRadio.com has become a go-to destination for music lovers seeking fresh and authentic sounds.
Lina Jones
LJDNRadio.com
+1 757-255-1457
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube