Nykode Therapeutics - Quarterly report Q1 2024

OSLO, Norway, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nykode Therapeutics ASA (OSE: NYKD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024.



The financial report can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website: https://nykode.com/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations.

The Company will host a webcast presentation at 4 p.m. CET / 10 a.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website and on the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1670178&tp_key=4faf9c3758

About Nykode Therapeutics

Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies with a focus on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nykode’s modular vaccine technology specifically targets antigens to antigen presenting cells (APC), which have been shown to induce a broad, strong and long-lasting antigen specific immune response in cancer, which correlates with clinical responses.

Nykode’s lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of HPV16 induced malignancies which demonstrated favorable safety and efficacy results from its Phase 2 trial for the treatment of cervical cancer. VB10.16 is being expanded into multiple trials for treatment of head and neck cancer and cervical cancer. VB10.NEO, an individualized cancer neoantigen vaccine, is exclusively out-licensed to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

The Company’s partnerships include Genentech within oncology and a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron in oncology and infectious diseases.

Nykode is also utilizing its APC-targeted technology to create an inverse vaccine platform for the potential use in autoimmune disorders, organ transplant rejections, anti-drug antibody reactions and allergy.

Nykode Therapeutics’ shares are traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: NYKD). Further information about Nykode Therapeutics can be found at http://www.nykode.com.

Contact:

Alexandra Deschner, Head of IR

Nykode Therapeutics ASA

IR@nykode.com

Oslo Science Park

Gaustadalléen 21

N-0349 Oslo, Norway

Forward-looking statements for Nykode Therapeutics

This announcement and any materials distributed in connection with this announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

