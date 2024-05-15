Excelpoint Showcases Innovative Mobility Solutions at Future Mobility Asia 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Excelpoint Systems (Pte) Ltd, a leader in smart mobility solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the annual Future Mobility Asia event, taking place from May 15-17, 2024, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand. This year, Excelpoint is proud to collaborate with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), as well as industry partners to showcase Battery Management Systems (BMS) and Electrification & Powertrain technologies.
Spanning a 48 square meter booth, Excelpoint and ADI are set to demonstrate their latest innovations using ADI’s cutting-edge technologies to highlight product competencies in today’s rapidly evolving mobility landscape. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience first-hand technological advancements that are defining the future of transportation.
In addition to the exhibition, Excelpoint has set up at a presentation corner where partners will present their solutions, discussing the impact and benefits of their technologies in fostering sustainable mobility. These presentations are designed to provide insights into the practical applications and advantages of the showcased solutions using ADI’s technologies.
"Participating in Future Mobility Asia with ADI allows us to showcase our joint efforts in developing and deploying technologies that support the shift towards sustainable mobility," said Kenny Ng, Product Marketing Director of Excelpoint Systems (Pte) Ltd. "We are excited to demonstrate how our BMS and EV charging solutions are making a significant impact in the industry."
The event is a key platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to connect and explore the challenges and opportunities in developing sustainable mobility solutions. Excelpoint's presence underscores its commitment to support key players like ADI in their innovation journey, where they are then able to focus on developing and providing effective solutions that contribute to the global goal of achieving net-zero emissions.
-------------------
About Excelpoint:
Excelpoint Technology Pte Ltd (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (“Excelpoint” or the “Group”) are one of the leading regional business-to-business (“B2B”) platforms providing quality electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), original design manufacturers (“ODMs”) and electronics manufacturing services (“EMS”) in the Asia Pacific region. Excelpoint Technology Pte Ltd has been recognised in the Top 25 Global Electronics Distributors and Top Global Distributors lists by EBN (a premier online community for global supply chain professionals) and EPSNews (a US premier news, information and data portal and resource centre for electronics and supply chain industries) respectively.
Excelpoint works closely with its manufacturers to create innovative solutions to complement its customers’ products and solutions. Aimed at improving its customers’ operational efficiency and cost competitiveness, the Group has set up research and development (“R&D”) centres in Singapore, China and Vietnam that are helmed by its dedicated team of professional engineers.
About Analog Devices, Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY23 and approximately 26,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible
ONG HWEE TENG
Spanning a 48 square meter booth, Excelpoint and ADI are set to demonstrate their latest innovations using ADI’s cutting-edge technologies to highlight product competencies in today’s rapidly evolving mobility landscape. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience first-hand technological advancements that are defining the future of transportation.
In addition to the exhibition, Excelpoint has set up at a presentation corner where partners will present their solutions, discussing the impact and benefits of their technologies in fostering sustainable mobility. These presentations are designed to provide insights into the practical applications and advantages of the showcased solutions using ADI’s technologies.
"Participating in Future Mobility Asia with ADI allows us to showcase our joint efforts in developing and deploying technologies that support the shift towards sustainable mobility," said Kenny Ng, Product Marketing Director of Excelpoint Systems (Pte) Ltd. "We are excited to demonstrate how our BMS and EV charging solutions are making a significant impact in the industry."
The event is a key platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to connect and explore the challenges and opportunities in developing sustainable mobility solutions. Excelpoint's presence underscores its commitment to support key players like ADI in their innovation journey, where they are then able to focus on developing and providing effective solutions that contribute to the global goal of achieving net-zero emissions.
-------------------
About Excelpoint:
Excelpoint Technology Pte Ltd (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (“Excelpoint” or the “Group”) are one of the leading regional business-to-business (“B2B”) platforms providing quality electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), original design manufacturers (“ODMs”) and electronics manufacturing services (“EMS”) in the Asia Pacific region. Excelpoint Technology Pte Ltd has been recognised in the Top 25 Global Electronics Distributors and Top Global Distributors lists by EBN (a premier online community for global supply chain professionals) and EPSNews (a US premier news, information and data portal and resource centre for electronics and supply chain industries) respectively.
Excelpoint works closely with its manufacturers to create innovative solutions to complement its customers’ products and solutions. Aimed at improving its customers’ operational efficiency and cost competitiveness, the Group has set up research and development (“R&D”) centres in Singapore, China and Vietnam that are helmed by its dedicated team of professional engineers.
About Analog Devices, Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY23 and approximately 26,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible
ONG HWEE TENG
Excelpoint Systems (Pte) Ltd
+65 6210 6639
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube