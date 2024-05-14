Beth Emet School Earns Accredited Membership from the Association of Independent Schools of Florida (AISF)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beth Emet School proudly announces that we have, once again, been granted Accredited Membership by the Association of Independent Schools of Florida (AISF) and Cognia.
The prestigious accreditation underscores Beth Emet School's unwavering commitment to excellence in education and adherence to the highest standards of academic rigor while meeting the needs and interests of students. It reflects the dedication and hard work of faculty and administration in maintaining and exceeding the benchmarks set forth by AISF and Cognia.
This achievement not only reflects Beth Emet School’s past successes but also reaffirms our commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for our students. Beth Emet School remains committed to upholding our values and standards as we continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of our educational program.
At Beth Emet School, our mission is to help our students reach their full potential through a challenging, academically advanced curriculum and a warm, supportive environment that promotes critical thinking, creative expression, self-esteem, and Jewish ethics. From kindergarten to 8th grade, Beth Emet School focuses on attaining academic achievement through the building of each child’s critical and independent thinking skills, while fostering confidence and leadership, honor, and integrity.
If you would like to learn more about Beth Emet School, our curriculum, and programs, or if you would like to book a tour to experience firsthand what makes our community special, please contact Orit Kaddoch at (954) 680-1882 x 1127 or send an email to admissions@beesfl.com.
School Registration for kindergarten through 8th grade is currently open for the upcoming academic year.
Orit Kadosh, Admissions administrator
Beth Emet Elementary & Middle School
admissions@beesfl.com