Long Beach Sent $15,000 Down The Toilet

City of Long Beach Invests $15,000 in Revolutionary Portable Toilets Invented by 8-Year-Old and Business Owner

I’m deeply grateful for the support of the City of Long Beach and the Long Beach Small Business Development Council for their help to make this dream come true.” — Tiffany Love

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you desperately needed a toilet, but there was none in sight? Well, thanks to an innovative business owner, this problem may soon be a thing of the past. Love`Trine Portable Inflatable Toilets, invented by a WBE Certified business owner and mother of an 8 year old son, are set to launch a global kickstarter campaign with the support of the City of Long Beach, who has invested $15,000 in their business.

The idea for Love`Trine Portable Inflatable Toilets came to Tiffany Love when she was watching a video of a toilet on top of an off road vehicle - no one wants to use a dirty and uncomfortable public restroom. Years later she shared her idea with her son, who saw the potential and decided to turn it into a reality. Together, they have created a lightweight and portable toilet that can be easily inflated and used anywhere, from camping trips to outdoor events.

The City of Long Beach has recognized the potential of this game-changing invention and has invested $15,000, allowing some funds to be used for their Kickstarter campaign, which is set to launch on May 16th. This investment will help bring the Love`Trine Portable Inflatable Toilets to the market and make them accessible to people all over the world. The city believes that this invention has the potential to improve the quality of life for many individuals, especially those who have limited access to clean and comfortable restrooms.

Mother and son are excited to see their invention come to life and make a positive impact on people's lives. They hope that with the support of the City of Long Beach and the public, they can bring their product to the market and make it a success. The Kickstarter campaign will not only help fund the production of the Love`Trine Portable Inflatable Toilets, but also raise awareness about the importance of having access to clean and comfortable restrooms, no matter where you are.

The Love`Trine Portable Inflatable Toilets are set to revolutionize the way we think about restrooms and provide a solution to a common problem. With the support of the City of Long Beach and the public, Tiffany and her son are determined to make their invention a success and improve the lives of many. Stay tuned for the launch of their Kickstarter campaign on May 16th and be a part of this game-changing journey.

For more information visit: https://lovetrine.com/

Introducing Love`Trine Portable Inflatable Toilets