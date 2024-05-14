New Book "Establishing the Foundations of a Relationship" Explores the Elements of Successful Relationships

Mr. Oscar J. Starr III writes and publishes his third book, Establishing the Foundations of a Relationship.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Express Direct Professional Services, a leading provider of relationship advice and counseling, is thrilled to announce the publication of “Establishing the Foundations of a Relationship,” co-authored by Oscar J. Starr III and his wife, Jarae Starr. This insightful book delves into the essential elements that form the bedrock of successful relationships.

About the Book

“Establishing the Foundations of a Relationship” offers practical guidance for couples, whether they are just starting their journey together or have been together for years. The book covers a range of topics, including:

1. Building Trust: Trust is the cornerstone of any healthy relationship. Learn how to cultivate trust and maintain it over time.

2. Finding Commonality: Discover the importance of shared interests, values, and goals. The authors explore ways to bridge differences and create a strong bond.

3. Date Nights: Regular date nights are essential for keeping the spark alive. Oscar and Jarae share creative ideas for memorable date nights that strengthen the connection between partners.

4. Handling Emotional Neglect: Addressing emotional neglect is crucial for maintaining a

fulfilling relationship. The book provides strategies for recognizing and addressing emotional needs.

5. Navigating Toxic Issues: Relationships face challenges, and toxic issues can arise. Learn

how to identify and address these issues constructively.

Author Profiles

Oscar J. Starr III is the CEO and Founder of Express Direct Professional Services in Houston, Texas. He brings years of experience in relationship counseling and personal development. His previous book, “The GameChanger Perspective,” received critical acclaim for its fresh insights and practical advice.

Jarae Starr, co-author of “Establishing the Foundations of a Relationship,” is a relationship expert and advocate. Her passion lies in helping couples build lasting connections based on mutual respect and understanding.

Availability

“Establishing the Foundations of a Relationship” is available in paperback and e-book formats. Readers can purchase the book through the following channels:

Lulu Spotlight/The Book Patch

Everand/Barnes and Noble/Amazon Prime & Kindle

GC Enterprises Bookstore/Apple Books

For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:

Media Contact: Oscar Starr Phone: (713) 818-9634

Address: 9430 S. Main St. Apt. 119

Houston, TX. 77025

Express Direct Professional Services

Website: https://expressdirectprofessionalservi.godaddysites.com.

Email: expressdirectproservicesllc@outlook.com

The links to Establishing the Foundations of a Relationship: GC Enterprises Online Bookstore; the link: www.gcenterprisesonlinebookstore.com

Books2Read: www.books2read.com/oscarjstarriii

Bookmundo (UK): www.mybestseller.co.uk/oscar_starr