KeborMed and Dash Technologies Partner to Advance Digital Health Solutions
Dash Technologies joins KeborMed's partnership program to implement solutions powered by the KeborMed platform, advancing digital health innovation. #HealthTech
This partnership not only strengthens local ties but also amplifies both companies' capabilities on a global scale and will certainly help bring many innovators’ digital health ideas to life”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KeborMed, the connected care platform, announced today its strategic collaboration with Dash Technologies, Inc., a leading professional services company. This partnership enriches KeborMed's ecosystem under its partnership program, broadening the horizons for healthcare innovation.
— Radu Iancu, KeborMed Founder & CEO
With its global presence and expertise in IT solutions, Dash Technologies joins KeborMed to offer advanced connectivity solutions in healthcare, leveraging KeborMed's platform known for its seamless integration capabilities. This collaboration is designed to support healthcare innovators at every stage, facilitated by KeborMed's ISO 13485 certification and FDA master file acceptance.
Radu Iancu, CEO of KeborMed, expressed excitement about the new partnership with Dash Technologies: “We are thrilled to be joining hands with a fellow Ohio-based company, especially one with Dash Technologies’ reputation, and we are looking forward to play a role together in Ohio's continued success as a healthcare innovation powerhouse. This partnership not only strengthens local ties but also amplifies both companies' capabilities on a global scale and will certainly help bring many innovators’ digital health ideas to life, across a wide spectrum of healthcare sectors."
This collaboration is meant to accelerate the development of digital health solutions, facilitating a faster and more efficient path to production for both pharmaceutical and medical applications. The partnership program ensures connected solutions are not just on the simplest path to FDA approval and full compliance but are also designed for straightforward maintenance and integration. With the KeborMed platform being inherently designed with interoperability as a foundational feature, this collaboration expands both companies’ ability to serve a broader range of clients, thereby enhancing the network effect that benefits all stakeholders.
“Partnering with KeborMed aligns perfectly with Dash Technologies' mission to innovate within the tech landscape, especially in healthcare," said Shani Bhavsar, CEO/CTO of Dash Technologies. "Our expertise in custom software solutions uniquely positions us to enhance this collaboration and we're excited to merge our technological capabilities with KeborMed's innovative platform, looking forward to seeing how our combined strengths will drive the development of accessible and effective healthcare technologies.”
About KeborMed
KeborMed offers a robust ISO 13485-certified Platform as a Service (PaaS) that integrates and drives a multitude of healthcare applications and innovations. Streamlining digital health connectivity with a plug-and-play implementation that ensures genuine platform savings and measurable results, it allows our clients and partners to effortlessly acquire, process and share device data, ensuring compliance with industry regulations, in a manner that’s flexible, scalable, interoperable, and ready to evolve with their products. See https://www.kebormed.com/
About Dash Technologies:
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Dash Technologies is a renowned global professional services firm specializing in custom software solutions. With a notable focus on MedTech and Healthcare, Dash Technologies has garnered numerous awards and nominations, particularly for its innovative work in Medical Internet of Things (MIoT), Device System Integration, and Connected Application Development. Dash Technologies has played a pivotal role in helping numerous startups and large enterprises advance their integrated software initiatives, interface with various IT ecosystems, and bring their solutions to market faster.
See https://dashtechinc.com/
