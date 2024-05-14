Allison, founder of Juniper, with her dog, Addie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper Launches New Online Shop: A Curated Platform for Emerging Pet Products

Juniper (www.juniperpet.co) a pioneering website for Generation Z and Millennial dog parents, is excited to announce the launch of the Juniper Shop. This innovative online marketplace offers a curated selection of the best emerging pet products, providing pet owners with a one-stop-shop for high-quality, well-designed, and functional items.

Founded by Allison Esposito Medina, Juniper was born from her own challenges as a pet parent to her adopted dog, Addie. Recognizing a significant gap in the market for reliable and stylish pet products, Allison and her team spent over a year testing and evaluating hundreds of items to bring only the best to the Juniper Shop.

The Juniper Shop is now live, offering a wide range of pet essentials including clothing, crates, food, treats, collars, harnesses, and more. Each product is carefully selected to meet the highest standards of design, quality, and functionality. In addition to providing top-notch products, the shop offers exclusive discounts to Juniper members, making premium pet care more accessible and affordable.

Ten percent of profits from the shop will go to benefit SAVE A Friend to Homeless Animals.

"Our mission is to make it easier for pet owners to find the best products at the best prices," said Allison Esposito Medina, founder of Juniper. "We believe that both pets and their owners deserve products that are beautiful and functional. We’re excited to keep curating top products from brands like The Foggy Dog, SodaPup, The Paws Bandanas and more.”

The Juniper Shop will feature seasonal updates with four product drops per year, ensuring a fresh and exciting selection for every season. The first collection, the Spring Drop, is now available.

Juniper is more than just a shop; it is a comprehensive platform for dog parents. Members receive access to informative articles, a weekly newsletter and can listen to the Juniper podcast.

For more information about the Juniper Shop and to explore the Spring Drop, visit www.juniperpet.co/shop

About Juniper

Juniper is dedicated to offering a curated selection of premium pet products that combine design, quality, and functionality. Founded by Allison Esposito Medina, Juniper aims to make it easier for pet owners to find the best products for their pets. Each item is carefully selected and tested to ensure it meets the highest standards. Juniper also provides a platform for dog parents to access valuable information, connect with a community, and receive exclusive discounts.

Allison Esposito Medina

Founder, Juniper

allison@juniperpet.co

www.juniperpet.co