SetCalc Launches Semi-Truck Accident Settlement Calculator with AI

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SetCalc is excited to announce the public launch of an Artificial Intelligence Semi-Truck Accident Settlement Calculator.

While other car accident settlement calculators use generic systems to calculate all car accident types, or even all injury case types, SetCalc stands alone with its purpose-designed calculator for trucking claims.

WHY A STANDALONE CALCULATOR FOR TRUCKING INJURIES IS CRITICAL

SetCalc often receives questions regarding trucking accidents, such as “How much will I get paid if I get hit by an 18-wheeler?” and "What's the minimum truck settlement?" Now anyone can use SetCalc for free to find out how much their trucking injury case is worth.

SetCalc's new specially designed AI system was created specifically to calculate the value of trucking accident injury claims.

Commercial vehicles like semi-trucks often have 10x or more insurance coverage than typical car drivers, so injury claims may be worth greater amounts. They commonly carry $750k or $1mil in insurance. When factoring in the additional coverage required for shipping brokers and other parties, insurance coverage may reach several million dollars.

Yet other calculators seem to give the same estimate whether the victim is hit by a car or an 18-wheeler.

SetCalc believes this is a large problem. If an estimate is 10x too low, the injured may greatly undervalue their case and accept an offer that's inadequate and may not cover all long-term or even short-term medical needs, or the compensation for pain and suffering they're entitled to receive.



HOW SETCALC FOR TRUCKING ACCIDENTS WORKS

Users simply enter info about their trucking injury case, or other commercial vehicle injury case, and SetCalc is able to calculate an estimate of its value.

Answer multiple choice questions, and if desired, provide a written description. Unique to SetCalc, telling the story and personal case details can significantly impact the estimate.

WHY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?

Virtually all other injury settlement calculators use basic formulas to calculate case values. While these may be useful to get a general idea about case values, they are generic and fall short of the capabilities of the latest AI technology.

WHY SETCALC?

There are many reasons to choose SetCalc over other options.

NATURAL LANGUAGE CAPABILITIES

SetCalc can analyze injury claims in a new way that’s groundbreaking in the field, with the ability to understand language. Now the injured can receive a case value estimate based on the story of what happened, the exact details of injuries, impact on quality of life, and the unique personal situation of each individual.

Other settlement calculators don't allow users to tell the story of their injury and how it's impacting their life in a way where it actually factored into the automatic settlement calculation.

SetCalc is the only settlement calculator that understands language. While SetCalc's form is structured to gather traditional data via multiple choice questions, an important part of the case calculation is the description provided by users.

Users can tell SetCalc what happened, describe injuries, as well as unique personal situations. SetCalc will factor these in, using one of the most powerful AI systems available, to predict exactly what an injury case may be worth.

LOCATION-SPECIFIC CALCULATIONS

SetCalc performs location-specific calculations. While other calculators may provide the same rough estimate based on generic information no matter where the injury took place, SetCalc factors in location.

Case values can vary greatly from one state to the next.

SetCalc users can calculate unique settlement value estimates for trucking injury claims from California to Texas, Florida to Georgia, and any state in the US.



SUMMARY

SetCalc believes that AI analysis of semi-truck accident case details and written descriptions, along with a purpose-built settlement calculator for trucking accidents, combined with a location-specific estimate, catapult SetCalc far ahead of other settlement calculators.

Jump straight to SetCalc's injury settlement calculator here: https://setcalc.com/trucking-accidents



About SetCalc: SetCalc was founded by engineers, artificial intelligence experts, and team members with experience in the legal field.

SetCalc wanted to use AI in a way that would have a large positive impact and realized a meaningful way to do that is to use the power of AI to ensure the injured and their families don't get short-changed by insurance companies.

SetCalc wanted to find a way to help the injured better understand their case, what it may be worth, and if the insurance company is making them a fair offer or not.

While insurance companies use a variety of tactics to minimize compensation, knowing a realistic and fair value for an injury case can empower the injured and their loved ones to demand what they are legally entitled to and deserve.

